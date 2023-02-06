The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

February 6

Kale salad sandwich at R&D Foods

I’ve lived down the street from R&D Foods for the last three years, mostly steering clear because of the handwritten signs out front advertising $18 quarts of soup and other expensive prepared foods. This past weekend, a friend showed me the light. She ordered the popular kale salad sandwich ($14), which is served hot with mozzarella and balsamic vinegar but allows for add-ons like salami, egg, and anchovy. (We opted for those first two at $1.50 each). As I took a bite, it occurred to me that this was probably the first time I actually enjoyed eating kale. The tough green leaves overflowed from the sides of the ciabatta, trapping the mozzarella as it melted in the oven and crisping up a little for a kale chip nachos kind of vibe. No notes here. Just the best sandwich I’ve had all year. 602 Vanderbilt Avenue, near Saint Marks Place, Prospect Heights — Luke Fortney, reporter

Shrimp dumplings at Lin & Daughters

Sure, there’s good Taiwanese beef noodle soup at this new Greenwich Village dumpling and noodle shop run by Becky Lin, but the real gems of the menu are the dumplings. When I visited, someone was making them at a counter in the dining room — thin-skinned, generously filled, and memorable in other ways, too. My favorite shrimp dumplings ($12) each had a big crustacean inside and swam in a tangy sauce of lime juice, cilantro, and green chiles, the last ingredient applied sparingly, more flavor than heat. The dumplings were perfect in themselves, but the sauce gave them what felt like a Southeast Asian spin. 181 W. Fourth Street, near Jones Street, Greenwich Village — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Spaghetti alla Chittara at Corner Bar

I often visit Corner Bar with people visiting from out of town: It’s one of those restaurants people want to go to because the menu is predictable and good, and, perhaps more important, you can still get a reservation, even though it's new. Such was the case when I found myself at the bar last week on one of the colder days of the season so far. I’m not one to seek out pasta at a restaurant (more on that another week), but I was into the spaghetti alla chittara. It was restrained yet satisfying, a twirl of black pasta with saffron dressed with thin garlic and the super umami of grated bottarga ($28). I could eat this every week. 60 Canal Street, near Allen Street, Lower East Side — Melissa McCart, editor

Curry laksa mee at Hainan Chicken House

On the coldest day of the year so far, I headed to Sunset Park to be restored by chicken. As the name suggests, Hainan chicken is the heart of the menu — variations are offered all over New York City, but the House version is Malaysian-style with rice balls, which is rarer here — but don’t sleep on the curry laksa mee ($12.95). The bowl of spicy, hot soup has egg noodles, shrimp, chicken, puffed tofu cubes, boiled egg, bean sprouts, and fried shallots, which helped bring my frozen fingers and toes back to life. It’s located just down the street from one of my favorite dumpling spots, Kai Feng Fu, if you need a take-home snack. 4807 Eighth Avenue, near 48th Street, Sunset Park — Emma Orlow, reporter