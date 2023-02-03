One of Chinatown’s Hong Kong-Style Cafes Is Done — And More Closings

Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.

Below, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant closures, including a Hong Kong-style cafe in Chinatown, a French Japanese skewer spot in Prospect Heights, a rare home for Tex-Czech kolaches in Greenwich Village, and a vegan diner in East Williamsburg. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at ny@eater.com. This post will be updated regularly.

February 3

Chinatown: Ming’s Caffe, a restaurant along Canal Street that fell somewhere between a Hong Kong-style cafe and New York bodegas, is done. The restaurant was a gathering place for senior citizens, construction workers, taxi drivers, and younger artists types who shared an appreciation for the large and affordable menu. Yelp and Google now list Ming’s as permanently closed; calls to the business on Friday morning revealed that the phone line has been disconnected.

East Village: Cuban restaurant Cafe Cortadito is done after 18 years on East Third Street. Owners Ricardo Arias and Patricia Valencia attributed the closure to a rent hike — from $8,000 to $15,000 a month, according to EV Grieve. 210 E. Third Street, near Avenue B

East Village: Cedric Hernandez and Charles De La Cruz have closed the second location of their Essex Market juice shop Essex Squeeze, EV Grieve reports. The company started as a stall in the food hall in the summer of 2020, before expanding with this short-lived location a little under a year ago. 300 E. Fifth Street, near Second Avenue

East Williamsburg: Champs Diner announced its closing over social media last month: “After 12 years, two locations, and more pancakes than we’ll ever be able to count, we’ll be closing shop,” the post read. The vegan diner closed things out with a final service on January 29.

Greenwich Village: Brooklyn Kolache, a Bed-Stuy cafe that helped introduce New Yorkers to Texas-style kolaches over a decade ago, has closed its off-shoot location on MacDougal Street after a year and a half. The bakery had been hit by wire fraud last fall totaling some $15,000 in losses, says owner Autumn Stanford, a native Texan. Business at the second location had already been slow, and the outpost would likely have closed this spring regardless. The bakery’s last day was January 29.

Hoboken: Dom’s Bakery Grand, often cited as one of Frank Sinatra’s favorite bakeries, closed after 43 years at the end of January. The Hoboken institution announced the news on Facebook last month, writing that owners Dom and Flo Castelitto planned to retire.

Nomad: Sit-down pizzeria Waldy’s Wood Fired Pizza & Penne is out on Sixth Avenue. The restaurant announced the closure in a post on social media on Christmas.

Prospect Heights: Greg Baxtrom, the chef behind Prospect Heights restaurants Olmsted and Patti Ann’s, has shuttered his Japanese French skewer spot Maison Yaki to make way for Petite Patate, a French bistro opening in the space on February 10.

Soho: Niche Niche closed at the end of January after almost four years of operating as a dinner party-style restaurant. The MacDougal Street restaurant from Ariel Arce, who also runs Tokyo Record bar and Air’s Champagne Parlor, invited rotating “hosts” — as many as 300 each year — to take over the restaurant in daily stints, pulling professionals from Eleven Madison Park, Le Bernardin, and other fine dining institutions. In the spring, the space will become home to Rome institution Roscioli, with Arce as a partner.