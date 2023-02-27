Jollibee’s New York Takeover Continues With New Queens Location

Jollibee, the Filipino fast-food chain with a cult following in the United States, will open its next location in Elmhurst, Queens. The chain has signed a lease at 91-19 Queens Boulevard in Flushing, across from the Queens Center Mall, the website Secret NYC reports. It’s Jollibee’s fifth location in the city, following the opening of its flagship outpost at 1500 Broadway, between West 43rd and 44th streets, in Times Square last year. No opening date has been announced for the new location.

Harlem’s king of fried chicken is on the move

Charles Pan-Fried Chicken, a small chain of restaurants that opened its first outpost on the Upper West Side about a year ago, has a new location planned for 1325 Fifth Avenue, between East 111th and 112th streets. The chef Charles Gabriel — famed for his chicken fried in cast iron skillets at various storefronts and sidewalk stands over the last two decades — will be manning the fryers for the grand opening on March 11.

A traveling grocer finds a permanent home

A “traveling grocery store” with coffee from the YouTube influencer Emma Chamberlain will open a permanent storefront in Greenwich Village this week. As the name suggests, Pop-Up Grocer has been on the move since 2019, when it began popping up in a half-dozen cities across the country. Its home at 205 Bleecker Street, at Minetta Street, will serve products from trending food brands (Fly by Jing, Ghia) that rotate in and out, plus baked goods from the East Village’s Librae Bakery and coffee from Chamberlain. It opens March 3.

A Mexican restaurant opens a desserts shop

Caliza, a new Mexican restaurant in Tribeca, has opened a cafe and desserts shop next door, Tribeca Citizen reports. The next-door spot differentiates itself from its sibling with breakfast burritos and to-go items (with “pick-your-base” style ordering for bowls, salads, and quesadillas). It also sells ice cream and paletas, the latter of which come from chef Fany Gerson, behind the La New Yorkina desserts shops and Bed-Stuy’s popular Fan-Fan Doughnuts. Hours are Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for now.