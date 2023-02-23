A New Movie Theater-Restaurant Is Coming to Manhattan, Resurrecting a Shuttered Cinema

Amidst the slew of movie theater closings, Look Dine-in Cinemas is opening its first NYC location. The national chain, which also has an outpost in Dobbs Ferry, New York, will bring its dine-cinema experience to Hell’s Kitchen, according to Commerical Observer. The team signed a 15-year lease at 625 W. 57th Street, near 11th Avenue, formerly the home of Landmark at 57 West theater. Look Dine-in Midtown is set to debut this summer, joining the city’s other theater-restaurant hybrids like Nitehawk and Alamo Drafthouse. “This is dine-in 2.0, because the industry has to compete with people being on the couch. How we execute the concept creates an entertainment experience that’s communal. That’s what people are yearning for after being isolated for two years,” Look Dine-In’s chief executive, Brian Schultz, told the New York Times.

Another slice shop in NYC is donezo

This week has been a rough one for New York City slice shops. The decades-old Lenny’s Pizzeria of Bensonhurst held its last day of service this past weekend, and now, Sal’s Pizza Store, a staple of Carroll Gardens has announced its closure. In a past interview, it claims to have been one of the original by-the-slice places from the 1950s. “....Around ‘53 to ‘57 is when by-the-slice came around and we’re number three on that list. You can come here, you don’t have to get a whole pie, you just get a slice and go back to work.” The last day for Sal’s, a slice shop in business for more than 50 years, is this Sunday, according to Brooklyn Magazine.

A deli-inspired restaurant is coming to the Market Line

Hannah and Armin’s Delicatessen, which describes itself as “a fine-dining homage to traditional New York delis by exploration of Ashkenazi cuisine” is joining the subterranean food hall at Essex Crossing on the Lower East Side. According to its Instagram bio, Hannah and Armin will open in March and comes from Dave Dreifus and Mohit Sahoo, behind the brand Best Damn Cookies.

Barano is expanding to Manhattan

The Williamsburg wood-fired Italian restaurant is opening Barano 2 Go, a second location in a ghost kitchen in Manhattan, chef-owner Albert DiMeglio tells Eater. DiMeglio says the new Barano is set to open at the Soho location of Kitchen United Mix, also home to Jersey Mike’s subs and Schnipper’s burgers.