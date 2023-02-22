Shake Shack Is Serving a $20 Truffle Tasting Menu — If You Can Get a Table

Shake Shack is going where no burger chain has gone before — except maybe White Castle on Valentine’s Day. The restaurant founded by Danny Meyer will turn a handful of its locations into fine-dining palaces later this month, complete with a prix-fixe menu, table service, fancy plates, white tablecloths, gold utensils, wine glasses, and lots of truffles.

The ticketed dinner costs $20 per person before tax, making it one of the cheapest tasting menus in New York City, if plating burgers and crinkle-cut fries can be considered as such. Each ticket comes with a truffle burger, a truffle mushroom burger, parmesan fries with truffle sauce, a shake, unlimited canned wine, and more.

The dinner series runs from February 27 to March 2 in cities like Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia with reservations available online now. In New York, where the burger chain got its start in 2001, the dinners will take place at the company’s West Village location at 225 Varick Street, at Clarkson Street — where reservations already appear to be booked out.

In related Shake Shack news, the chain has officially opened the doors on its new location at 1190 Fulton Street, on the corner of Bedford Avenue, in Bed-Stuy. A second outpost of the burger chain is in the works at 95 Columbus Drive, between Marin Boulevard and Grove Street, in Jersey City, where signage is up but no opening date has been announced.

The full list of participating Shake Shack locations:

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Domain, Austin

Newbury Street, Boston

West Loop, Chicago

Rice Village, Houston

Brickell, Miami

West Village, New York

Midtown Village, Philadelphia

Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Dupont Circle, Washington D.C.