Applebee’s Pushes Back Against NJ ‘No Kids’ Rule With Free Meals

After Nettie’s House of Spaghetti announced on Instagram that it would cease to allow kids under 10 at its Italian New Jersey restaurant, the Internet lit up, reigniting a decades-old debate about the role of children in restaurants. Now turnaround chain Applebee’s is joining in the foray, and a PR-grab announcement stated, from now until February 26, kids will get free meals at 36 Doherty-owned Applebee’s New Jersey locations as retribution.

What’s happening at Prune?

After Gabrielle Hamilton penned a viral op-ed about whether the world needs her restaurant anymore, work seems to be underway at Prune. The restaurant, which has been closed since 2020, is one of the rare holdouts of spots that never reopened following the pandemic, but have not announced closure, either. With the same name on the door and the website still live, it suggests Prune might open again, though it could be a new Hamilton project, or new owners that have taken over the space. Eater has reached out to Hamilton for more information.

A new Brooklyn ice cream parlor from a Maialino alum

Tara Glick, an alum of Maialino and Locanda Verde, has opened Brix Haus. The ice cream parlor is located at 406 Rogers Avenue, at Sterling Street, in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, with flavors like blackberry sherbet and popcorn, according to the New York Times.

5 Napkin Burger goes sushi counter

Following the closure of the 5 Napkin Burger in Union Square, the restaurant seems to be trying to hold on with new business models. The Upper West Side location now has a sushi bar Namazake Sushi, led by Sushi Chef Nobuhiro Hamazaki. It’s set to open on February 27, 2315 Broadway, near West 84th Street, according to a spokesperson.