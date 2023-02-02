NY Sues Scammer Accused of Stealing $100K From Brooklyn Heights Icon Sahadi’s

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against a group of scammers accused of stealing $100,000 dollars from Brooklyn Heights icon Sahadi’s. The suit alleges that scammers were intentionally pretending to be the 128-year-old institution by seeking funds from Sahadi’s clients under an eerily similar name while also setting up phony tax IDs and bank accounts as a way to divert funds, according to Crain’s New York Business. “It’s easy; that’s what scares me,” Pat Whelan, managing director of Sahadi’s told the publication, adding that they’ve been able to recover most of the money. Sahadi’s, which was named a historic site by the state earlier this year, is known for providing Middle Eastern pantry staples since 1895 and moved to its current location in 1948. Eater has reached out for more information.

Wood-fired pizzas are heating up in Corona

Tauro Wood Fired Pizza, a food spot informally operating since the pandemic, now has a cart where it makes fresh, wood-fired pizzas to order. The cart is run by Daniel Tauro, a native of Puebla, Mexico, who started working in pizzerias when he moved to NYC during the aughts. A representative for the Street Vendor Project stated that Tauro is operating at 110 Street and 37th Avenue in Corona, Queens. In addition to pizza, the menu lists calzones and pasta. Hours of operation are from 5 to 11 p.m. every day, except Mondays, according to Google. Eater has reached out to Tauro for more information.

Halal Thai food heads for Astoria

On Friday, February, 3, Nur Thai will be opening its doors at 31-01 34th Avenue, at 31st Street. It’s the second outpost for the Amani Group’s popular Rego Park restaurant of the same name, and an opportunity for the team to build out even more high-end creativity into its halal Thai menu alongside a robust craft nonalcoholic program. The entirely new food and beverage offering includes coconut cream udon and smoky pineapple mocktails. Chef and partner Bunprasit “Tony” Kunarux was the former executive chef of the now-closed Samui in Brooklyn. — Caroline Shin, contributor

Free bagels and lox coming to Bryant Park

Lox experts Acme and Queens favorite Utopia Bagels are teaming up to pass out free food in Bryant Park next week. Sandwiches will be stuffed with nova smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, onions, cucumbers, and capers. It’s all going down from 8 a.m. until they run out on Thursday, February 9, at the corner of 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue.