Brooklyn Is Now Home to a Modern Cambodian Restaurant — And More Openings

Pandemic be damned, restaurant openings have been picking up in New York City. Hundreds of new restaurants have opened over the past year — so many in fact, it can feel like whiplash. Consider this your guide to all the new restaurants, bars, and cafes, that have opened recently. This month, that includes an East Village breakfast burrito option, an Upper West Side mariscos spot, and a Clinton Hill modern Cambodian restaurant. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in January. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

February 2

Astoria: Agenda, a Japanese Latin restaurant and bar in western Queens, is starting things off with cocktails and snacks ahead of a larger opening in the coming weeks. Eventually, the space will be home to a full menu with filet mignon, lobster, and branzino, according to Astoria Post. 28-18 31st Street, near Newton Avenue

Chinatown: Chinatown’s Hotel 50 Bowery has a new Lebanese restaurant inside of its gaming and esports arcade OS NYC, the New York Times reports. The all-day cafe, called Cafe Mish Mosh, serves Lebanese mezze and kebabs, plus a full drinks menu with beer, wine, and cocktails. 50 Bowery, between Canal and Bayard streets

Clinton Hill: Lula Mae is mainly focused on modern Cambodian bites, in a kitchen helmed by Dan San, formerly of restaurants like the Tyger, Nami Nori, and Chinese Tuxedo. The kitchen serves up lort cha, Cambodian rice noodles, the green papaya salad known as bok lahong, oysters with koh kong, a dipping sauce, and fried bread with tom yum butter and chicken pate. San’s partners in the restaurant are David Balk, a real estate broker, and Mark Roof, who was a manager at the Jane Hotel Ballroom, and whose grandmother Lula Mae’s name references. A liquor license should kick in this week, says Balk. There’s also an attached private dining room. 472 Myrtle Avenue, near Washington Avenue

East Village: Manhattan has a new bar open from noon to 4 a.m. Bobby’s Night Out recently opened on Avenue C, serving breakfast burritos and chilaquiles until 5 p.m. daily with a variety of tacos available around the clock, EV Grieve reports. The bar comes from owner Bobby Gonzales, who previously ran the New Mexican restaurant La Flaca on the Lower East Side. 145 Avenue C, at East Ninth Street

Flatiron: Oiji Mi, a modern Korean restaurant that touched down in Flatiron last year, has opened a separate tasting counter, called Bom, at the back of the restaurant. A tasting menu priced at $325 per person, before tax and tip, will offer “a modern perspective on Korean traditional cuisine,” per a post from the team, some of which will be prepared using tabletop grills. 17 W. 19th Street, near Sixth Avenue

Hell’s Kitchen: Chalong is the latest Thai restaurant to open in Hell’s Kitchen, joining LumLum and as many as 40 other Thai restaurants along Ninth Avenue some years back. 749 Ninth Avenue, near West 51st Street

Jackson Heights: A modern Nepali restaurant has landed in Woodside, expanding the area’s already brimming momo offerings. Kasthamandap is meant for sharing, offering big platters of fried chicken with chicken momos, sausages, “volcano momos” served in a spicy broth, fish fry, stir-fried goat intestine; wings marinated in Nepali-style spices, and thukpa noodle soup. Cocktails are available at the restaurant that stays open until 2 a.m. 6514 Roosevelt Avenue, between 65th Place and 67th Street

Jersey City: Kọ Cafe opened this week, paying homage to the founders’ Nigerian and Ghanaian roots through its bean sourcing: “We’re invested in working directly with African farmers in the near term,” the team wrote on Instagram. There are also Sudanese pastries from the caterer Sambuxa. 722 Grand Street, near Prescott Street

Long Island City: Korean fusion is the focus of Long Island City newcomer Hunny, per the Infatuation. In addition to more traditional short rib stews, the delivery-only restaurant serves bowls of rice and french fries (mixed together) that are loaded with pork belly, chicken thighs, and other meats, then drenched in colorful sauces. 40-05 Skillman Avenue, between 40th and 41st street

Nomad: Olle, a sister restaurant for PyeongAnDong in Fort Lee, New Jersey, is now open in Nomad. The Korean restaurant serves galbi jjim, braised short ribs in small ($70) and large ($80) portions; mool naengmyeon, a cold noodle soup with Korean pear; and an array of pork bone soups and hotpots. 11 E. 30th Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues

Park Slope: Stella’s, a Caribbean restaurant in Park Slope, has reopened at this new location. The restaurant’s menu still lists guava barbecue wings, jerk chicken, and oxtail stews. 321 Ninth Street, near Fifth Avenue

Sunset Park: As the name of Hainan Chicken House suggests, Hainanese chicken is the name of the game here. Sticky rice is presented in balls, a Malaysian interpretation, complementing the Malaysian curry noodle soup laksa mee, per Hell Gate. 4807 Eighth Avenue, near 48th Street

Upper East Side: The fifth location of the ever-expanding Serafina Restaurant Group’s Italian all-day Café Serafina opened on January 31. 1492 Third Avenue, between 84th and 85th streets

Upper East Side: The focus is on rotisserie chickens at Polletto Chicken and Sangria, a new restaurant from Fabio Casella, an owner of Upper East Side pizzeria San Matteo. In addition to chicken, the menu lists creamed corn, mac and cheese, truffle fries, and other side dishes. 1631 Second Avenue, near East 85th Street

Upper West Side: The restaurateurs Julian Medina and Louis Skibar, behind Old John’s Luncheonette, Coppelia, and other restaurants, will open El Fish Marisqueria this evening. The upscale mariscos spot serves ceviches, seafood tostadas, tacos, and swordfish schnitzel, according to the Times. 155 Amsterdam Avenue, at West 67th Street

Williamsburg: From the team behind Greenpoint hangout Temkin’s comes H&H Reserve, a bar that falls somewhere between a tavern and dive. The space is open from noon until 4 a.m. every day, with Chicago dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and other foods available until 2 a.m. The kitchen is run by Dog Day Afternoon, a Windsor Terrace restaurant known for importing regional dishes from Chicago. 519 Metropolitan Avenue, at Union Avenue