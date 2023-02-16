An Alum of Arcade Bakery Is Opening a New Spot in Chelsea Market

Arcade Bakery said farewell in 2019, but its legacy lives on in a new venture by alum Amadou Ly, who worked at the Tribeca favorite for five years. Ly is set to open ALF Bakery at Chelsea Market this spring, according to a publicist. Ahead of the opening, Ly is hosting weekend brunch pop-ups at Bed Stuy’s Ostudio on Saturday, February 25th, and Saturday, March 4th. Expect bread, croissants, savory pies, quiche, and some sweets. Reservations are open.

Nowon is opening in Bushwick

Jae Lee’s Korean American East Village restaurant is getting a Brooklyn sibling. The chef is remaining lock-lipped about the new Nowon location but says it's close to the Jefferson L train stop. He’s targeting a July 2023 opening date, with a mix of Nowon staples and new “fun and playful” dishes specifically for Bushwick.

Another modern diner is headed for Brooklyn

Fat Rabbit Diner is opening at 245 DeKalb Avenue, near Vanderbilt Avenue, in Fort Greene, the former home of the Mega Bites diner. The space has been home to a diner in some form or another for the past 30 years, says Fat Rabbit co-owner Jill Salazar Jose, who’s working on the project with Sam Barron. Fat Rabbit comes from the team behind Suzume Williamsburg and the nearby bar the Emerson. American-style diner food is the name of the game in a dining room with space for approximately 70, and there’s a private dining room at back. The restaurant is targeting an April opening.

Raku is expanding

Estemeed East Village udon restaurant Raku is expanding next door, taking over the former home of wine bar Kindred, which shuttered in August at 342 E. Sixth Street, near First Avenue. The team says the menu will be the same at the additional location, and the idea is just to offer more seating.