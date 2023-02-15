 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Internet-Famous L’Appartement 4F Bakery Is Adding a French Bistro

Plus, Sunny’s dive bar is getting a documentary — and more intel

Inside L'Appartement 4F on Montague Street.
Last spring, L’Appartement 4F Bakery shook up sleepy Brooklyn Heights when it opened on Montague Street, with its social media-famous croissant cereal that has continued to draw lines. Starting in March, the French-style patisserie from Gautier and Ashley Coiffard, a software engineer and school nurse who had taken up baking during the pandemic, will also transition to a French bistro at night. The nighttime program, which will operate under a new name still in the works, will serve wine and small plates, as well as take reservations in the approximately 25-seat space, says the team.

Red Hook dive bar Sunny’s is getting its own documentary

A film is in the works about Sunny’s, the Red Hook dive bar staple since the 1890s. The documentary is crowdsourcing commentary from customers, according to Time Out New York. Fans can submit contributions here.

Hale & Hearty may see a new life

After Hale & Hearty reportedly closed every single NYC location last summer, a judge ruled this week that the soup chain was free to sell its recipes to the highest bidder, Crain New York Business reports. Will we be seeing a soup chain revival keeping the Midtown office worker favorite alive? Only time will tell.

Candles scented by the ghost of pasta

As food-scented perfumes become a growing market to watch, so, too are food-scented candles, the New York Times reports. Restaurants like Jupiter, in Rockefeller Center, have released scents like pasta water on theme with their menu.

