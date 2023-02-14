This New Manhattan Ghost Kitchen Will Have Di Fara Pizza and a Steak Spot From Bobby Flay

Marc Lore, the billionaire founder behind online e-commerce sites diaper.com and jet.com, is bringing a new ghost kitchen to the Upper West Side on Thursday. Wonder, at 2030 Broadway, between West 69th and 70th streets, will open with 10 restaurants available for takeout and delivery, including Di Fara Pizza, Bobby Flay Steak, and Brooklyn ramen shop Chuko, the New York Post reports. Lore plans to launch a second location of Wonder in Chelsea before expanding to Brooklyn and New Jersey suburbs like Hoboken, Ridgewood, and Westfield, according to the Post.

Sushi by Bou is headed to Queens

Sushi by Bou, the popular sushi restaurant known for its 12-course omakase served in half an hour, is taking up residency at two restaurants in Queens. On February 14, the sushi chain is opening a disco-themed version of Sushi by Bou with eight seats and hour-long seatings in the back of modern Greek restaurant Baraki, at 38-29 Bell Boulevard, near 39th Avenue, in Bayside. In April, SimpleVenue, the hospitality group behind Sushi by Bou, will follow up with a separate concept that’s still coming together, called Disco Sushi, at 41-17 Broadway, near 42nd Street, in Astoria. — Caroline Shin, contributor

Amendment to delivery fee cap has support to pass

City Council is walking back its cap on fees from third-party delivery companies that was passed as an emergency measure during the pandemic. A bill to amend the 2021 law that limited the fees that delivery companies could charge restaurants now has enough sponsors to pass in a vote on the floor, Crain’s New York Business reports. The amendment would keep delivery fees capped at 15 percent but remove the five percent limit on “other fees,” allowing restaurants to spend more on marketing and promotions.

Hundreds of pizzerias hit with wage theft suits

New York Daily News published a report this weekend on a wave of wage theft lawsuits involving hundreds of pizzerias across the five boroughs. Institutions and pioneers including L&B Spumoni Gardens, Roberta’s, and Lombardi’s (said to be the country’s first pizzeria) have all been hit with suits for allegedly underpaying employees, refusing to pay overtime, and violating other Fair Labor Standards Act requirements, according to the report.