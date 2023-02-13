New York Is Getting Its First Location of This Conveyor Belt Sushi Chain

Kura Sushi, an international chain with more than 600 locations, is bringing a revolving sushi bar to Flushing’s Tangram shopping center, Commercial Observer reports. The restaurant at 37-12 Prince Street, at 37th Avenue, is the first outpost of Kura to open in the five boroughs. The chain has locations in Jersey City and Fort Lee, with another location planned for Carle Place, Long Island, according to its website.

A second coming for Il Monello

Il Monello, a decades-old Italian restaurant that closed in 2008, has returned at 337 E. 49th Street, between First and Second avenues, in Midtown East, the New York Post reports. The restaurant, which received a three-star rating from the New York Times at its original location, is still run by its most recent owner, Steve Haxhiaj, a former busser at the restaurant who eventually became its proprietor.

Xi’an Famous Foods has a new location in Brooklyn

Hand-pulled noodle maker Xi’an Famous Foods opened its latest storefront over the weekend. The new location, at 209 North 8th Street, between Roebling Street and Driggs Avenue, in Williamsburg, is the chain’s twelfth restaurant in the city.

Park Slope bakery Winner now has a butcher shop, too

Daniel Eddy, the chef behind Park Slope bakery Winner and its next-door restaurant Runner Up, has brought a butcher shop to the neighborhood. Located at 192 Fifth Avenue, near Berkeley Place, the storefront offers meats by the pound and a limited selection of grocery items, including loaves of bread from its sibling bakery. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.