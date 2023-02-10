New Hotspot From the Pebble Bar Crew Replaces the Smile in Noho

Share All sharing options for: New Hotspot From the Pebble Bar Crew Replaces the Smile in Noho

Jac’s on Bond is set to open at 26 Bond Street, which has been home to the Smile, a Noho brunch staple located in an 1830s townhouse, since 2009. Carlos Quirarte and Matt Kliegman, behind the now-defunct scenes at the Smile on Bond and the Jane Hotel Ballroom, back several nightlife ventures in NYC alongside partner Matt Charles, including the Pete Davidson-affiliated Pebble Bar, dive bar Ray’s, and nightlife venue Georgia Room, confirmed that they are converting the Bond Street space they’ve called home for more than a decade into their new project opening on February 17. The team will continue the Smile legacy, which ended its tenure on Bond Street in July 2022, at their fast-casual Smile To-Gos on Howard Street and Lexington Avenue.

The name is in reference to “Mayor of Bond Street,” the late Jack Champlin, a friend of Authentic’s Quirarte and Kliegman, and a member of Andy Warhol’s circle, says the team. Jac’s on Bond aims to be “a relaxed conversation house for neighbors, creatives, and thinkers to share a drink, a bite, and a round of pool,” a spokesperson says.

Culinary partners Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske Valtierra have assembled dishes like a chilled crab drip with Iberian potato chips; meatball skewers with piparras; an herb and pepper salsa, and puff pastry; a tuna sandwich with pickled onions; green olives, and marinated celery; as well as a creamsicle pie, for the bar’s menu. It’s just one of the projects they’ve had their hands in, across New York, in the past year, including consulting on the food at Rockefeller Center’s Pebble Bar.

A pistachio-beet-dill cocktail stands out among the list of drinks Authentic’s Easton Langer has made for the beverage program at Jac’s On Bond. There’s also a sesame fat-washed whiskey with poppyseed honey and yuzu, as well as a popcorn-infused rum.