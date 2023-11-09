The 2023 Michelin Awards in New York City

Michelin announced its 2023 stars for New York at a luxurious live ceremony on November 7. In a break from tradition, the guide awarded its stars and other recognitions for New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. at the same time. The top restaurants this year did not change, and the biggest shake-ups happened at the two-star level, where two new Japanese restaurants were added to the ranks. In the one-star category, eight new restaurants were added. The total number of Michelin-starred restaurants in New York now stands at 71, down from 72 the year before. Here, you will find all of our coverage of the awards.