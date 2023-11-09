Michelin announced its 2023 stars for New York at a luxurious live ceremony on November 7. In a break from tradition, the guide awarded its stars and other recognitions for New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. at the same time. The top restaurants this year did not change, and the biggest shake-ups happened at the two-star level, where two new Japanese restaurants were added to the ranks. In the one-star category, eight new restaurants were added. The total number of Michelin-starred restaurants in New York now stands at 71, down from 72 the year before. Here, you will find all of our coverage of the awards.
Nov 1, 2023
Nov 1, 2023, 10:53am EDT
November 8
5 Winners and 4 Losers from the 2023 Michelin Awards in New York City
Sushi Noz and Odo are upgraded to two stars, and other takeaways from this year’s awards
November 8
NYC’s 2023 Michelin-Starred Restaurants, Mapped
Where to find the 71 restaurants awarded stars this year
November 7
Michelin Announces 2023 Stars for New York City
Odo and Sushi Noz are the evening’s biggest winners
November 1
Michelin’s 2023 Affordable Restaurants List Is Here
There are 11 new Bib Gourmands in New York this year