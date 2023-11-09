Jersey City Is Getting its First Whole Foods

Jersey City is getting its very own Whole Foods, opening today, November 9, at 135 Greene Street, at Christopher Columbus Drive, in Downtown Jersey City. The 51,000-square-foot store has a coffee bar, a roster of prepared foods, and more than 1,000 local products sourced from the Northeast, according to a press release. This particular store works with 12 local farms, and offers 200 kinds of cheeses, and local products like Paper Plane Coffee, Brooklyn Cured charcuterie, and Black Seed Bagels. Inside, the design is apparently “inspired by the city’s love of art,” with images of the Hudson River a stone’s throw from the shop. The shop has a dedicated van that will make regular pick-ups from the Jersey City store to drop off rescued food to community organizations in need. Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. The location is open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. — Melissa McCart, editor

SF’s acclaimed Dandelion Chocolate lands in NY

Dandelion Chocolate has set up a temporary store in the West Village at 395 Bleecker Street, West 11th Street. The chocolate pop-up will remain in New York until March 15. The company has drawn attention in rest years for less sweet reasons too: As of last year, employees have remained at a standstill with the company over its unionization efforts.

A night of queer food in Queens

Dave’s Lesbian Bar, a roving queer bar in Queens, is teaming up with the folks at Queer Soup Night, to host a day of storytelling and food. Tickets to the event, held at Astoria’s Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden on Saturday, November 11, are online. Proceeds will go to the Astoria Food Pantry, an all-volunteer-run mutual aid group.

A tropical dinner in Williamsburg

Stephanie Bonnin, behind La Tropikitchen — who served arepas, enyucados, bollos, pasteles, out of her apartment during the pandemic — is hosting a dinner. Held on November 15, Bonnin will collaborate with the kitchen at ElNico, the rooftop bar of Penny, a new dog-friendly hotel in Williamsburg. The four-course menu is $100 per person; tickets are bookable through Resy.