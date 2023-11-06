The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week.

November 6

Slices from L’Industrie

The new L’Industrie Pizza in West Village is every bit as good as the original in Brooklyn. I lined up twice in the first week, once for a plain slice and later for one with pepperoni. Pizzas are sold with all kinds of toppings — burrata, fig jam, truffle, and more — but my favorites stick to the basics. It’s the best way to see why this pizzeria stands out in a crowded field (one reason: the thin, naturally leavened crusts with a nice char). In one regard, the new location may be better than the original: The lines are long, but they seem better than in Williamsburg so far. 104 Christopher Street, near Bleecker Street, West Village — Luke Fortney, reporter

Tum strawberry at Rynn

The East Village’s latest addition to its vast collection of Thai restaurants is Rynn from two natives of Bangkok. There are dishes from all over Thailand but several show the Japanese influence on the cooking of the capital, including kanom jeeb, which are shumai stuffed with pork and prawns. My favorite dish on my first visit was the tum strawberry ($12), a salad of sweet red fruit with a tart lime dressing, tomatoes, and fresh bird chiles. Few Thai combos are as satisfying as ripe fruit and fiery chiles. 309 East 5th Street, near 1st Avenue, East Village — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Veal tongue Castelluccio at Cafe Carmellini

I’ve written about the opening of Cafe Carmellini in the Fifth Avenue Hotel, and still, a weekend has gone by and I can’t stop thinking about the veal tongue with lentils. Listed on the menu as a Castelluccio preparation, it’s tender and savory, and not too heavy for an autumnal dish. (It was $31 when I visited, but it’s now listed as $23 since prices have been added to the menu online.) It’s a dish I can imagine stopping in again to order as a main at the bar. 250 Fifth Avenue, near East 28th Street, Nomad — Melissa McCart, editor

Cha kway with tom yum butter at Lula Mae

Lula Mae opened in early 2023 and immediately had all the makings of a good neighborhood spot: comforting food, a casual atmosphere, and a dining room you can actually get into as a walk-in. The cha kway (you might also know it as youtiao) is always the way to start the meal. The long fry bread ($14) is served with tom yum butter and a side of pickled peppers — it’ll have you and your dining companion fighting for last dips. It’s one of several reasons the restaurant is one of Clinton Hill’s most exciting restaurants. 472 Myrtle Avenue, between Washington Avenue and Hall Street, Clinton Hill — Emma Orlow, reporter