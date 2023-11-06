A New Trader Joe’s Opens in New York City This Week

The city’s newest Trader Joe’s is located in Forest Hills, Queens. The California-based grocer is opening a 17,000-square-foot supermarket at 69-65 Yellowstone Boulevard, near Queens Boulevard, QNS.com reports. The business opens with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday at 8 a.m.; it will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily going forward. There are two other Trader Joe’s locations in Queens — in Rego Park and Long Island City.

A famed French restaurant is back open

La Grenouille reopened on Friday at 3 E. 52nd Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues. The famed French restaurant, which has been open at this address since 1962, closed in June due to a gas leak in the building, according to the New York Post. The restaurant is once again open Tuesday to Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Former home of Papaya King sells for $24 million

The developer that pushed out Papaya King from its 90-year-old home has sold the Upper East Side building. Extell, the company that purchased the property in 2021, sold the row of buildings between 171 to 179 East 86th Street to ZD Jasper Realty, a developer based in Long Island for $24 million last month, according to Crain’s New York Business. Earlier this year, Extell and Papaya King settled a months-long dispute over unpaid rent that resulted in the hot dog shop moving across the street. It’s not clear yet what the new owner plans to do with the property.

A new food festival in Queens

Queens Together, a non-profit, is hosting a food festival on Thursday, November 9 at the New York Hall of Science (47-01 111th Street, at 48th Avenue). Tickets are $100 and include unlimited food and alcoholic beverages from around 30 restaurants, including Zaab Zaab in Elmhurst, the Flushing dessert shop Gong Gan, and the historic Neir’s Tavern, open since 1829. Admission is free for children 12 and under. Proceeds support participating restaurants and Queens Together’s Thanksgiving food drive.