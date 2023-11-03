Corner Slice Is Closing in Manhattan

Once considered one of the city’s best new slices, Corner Slice, which opened in 2017 at Gotham West Market, is calling it quits in the city, confirms owner Mike Bergemann. By spring 2024, he’ll open in a new standalone location in Maplewood, New Jersey, at 419 Boyden Avenue, near Jacoby Street. The new spot, with 18 seats inside and a large outdoor garden space, will focus on the New York square pie, he says, and will have a “tight everyday menu supplemented with daily pizza specials and weekly sandwich specials on bread baked in-house.” The move comes with the New Jersey native relocating with his family to Morris County in 2022, after living in Brooklyn since 2008. The last day in NYC will be November 18th. — Melissa McCart, editor

A new bill that targets sugar at N.Y. chain restaurants

More than half of City Council has backed a new bill that seeks to make the sugar content of food on chain restaurant menus more clear — for containing what the Federal Food and Drug Administration considers 100 percent or more of the daily value for added sugars. “In some instances, some of the products that people pick up on their morning commute exceed the daily sugar value in one item,” Councilmember Keith Powers told Gothamist. “That’s concerning.” However, the measure only applies to restaurants with more than 15 locations in the city, and wouldn’t go into effect until June 19, 2024.

Le Crocodile is launching a supper club series

Starting on Tuesday, November 7, and running through the end of November, Le Crocodile owners Jake Leiber and Aidan O’Neal are launching a new communal dining cellar dinner series with four wine pairings, starting with one that looks to the Jura region of France. It is $195 per person, inclusive of gratuity; an online menu lists a chicken with vin jaune sauce and morels, cabbage gratin, and a pear torte. Reservations can be made online.

Alum of Gramercy Tavern and Phoenicia Diner expands upstate

In 2020, Ollie’s Pizza opened in High Falls, New York. Since then, the team has expanded to Kingston, with a trio of hospitality projects. This year alone, Ollie’s Slice Shop, provisions store Fletcher & Lu, and, now, bistro Eliza, have launched in Kingston. Led by husband-wife team, Innis Lawrence and Sophie Peltzer-Rollo, alongside chef Chris Bradley, an alum of Gramercy Tavern and the always-busy Phoenicia Diner, Eliza features a menu that highlights local produce and nose-to-tail ingredients, using the wood-fired oven. The wine list has been developed by Katie Morton, of nearby Kingston Wine Co., also from the team.