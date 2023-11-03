A French Bistro Passes the Torch — And More Closings

In this weekly column, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant and bar closures, a list that includes a Haitian bakery, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and a Brooklyn bistro. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at ny@eater.com.

November 3

East Village: The Fragile Flour, a vegan dessert and wine bar, has closed after a year. The bar shared an address with Rabbit, a tasting menu restaurant that specializes in raw foods. Both businesses are owned by Ravi DeRossi. The space will become a bar run by the Jones Street Wine store in the West Village. 122 E. 7th Street, between First Avenue and Avenue A

Greenpoint: A bar that set out to bring California wines to Brooklyn has closed after four years. Like so many businesses in the city, Coast and Valley did not rebound from the pandemic in the way its owners hoped. “It’s pushing us to take the time to prioritize our own health and well-being after a very challenging handful of years, both professionally and personally,” owners Eric Hsu and Stephanie Watanabe told Greenpointers. The last day was October 22. 587 Manhattan Avenue, between Driggs and Nassau avenues

Greenpoint: The French bistro Le Fond closes this week after nine years. Owner Jake Eberle is taking over a bed and breakfast in the Catskills. “Since I’m not the kind of chef who can do more than one thing at a time, I’m forced to close Le Fond,” he shared on Instagram. Allyx Seemann, a former employee of Eberle, will take over the space to open Gator, a seasonal restaurant, in December. 105 Norman Avenue, at Leonard Street

Long Island City: A Queens brewery ends a decade-long run this week. Big aLICe announced the decision on Instagram; the business did not provide a reason for the closure but it encouraged customers to visit its locations in Industry City and Geneva, New York. The brewery is known for beers made with local ingredients, such as honey from bees in Queens. The name nods to a common acronym for its home neighborhood, Long Island City. 8-08 43rd Road, between Ninth Street and Vernon Boulevard

Lower East Side: Contra, the Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant, closed on the heels of its decade anniversary. Owners Fabián von Hauske-Valtierra and Jeremiah Stone announced the news on Instagram: “The time has come to give this beautiful beast a break,” they shared in the post. The restaurant will become a cocktail bar called Bar Contra. The last day was October 28. 138 Orchard Street, between Rivington and Delancey streets

Park Slope: A Haitian bakery is moving on. Bonbon Lakay, a cafe known for its beef patties, rum cake, and other baked goods, closed on October 28. The business is moving to a new location and will continue to ship orders nationally during the transition. The restaurant started out of owner Edgina Desormeau’s apartment before opening in a Park Slope storefront in 2021. In December, Desormeau set out to raise $100,000 to keep the shop open. “It’s either we go all out and ask for the help we need, or unfortunately, we walk away we close,” she said at the time. 351 Fifth Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth streets