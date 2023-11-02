Manhattan’s Famous $34 Steak Frites Restaurant Is Back

Le Relais de Venise L’Entrecôte, the steak frites restaurant with a cult following overseas, will reopen in Manhattan after two years. The French restaurant, which first opened here in 2009, closed during the pandemic. Its owners have breadcrumbed fans with possible reopening dates almost every month since.

This week it’s finally happening. The new location at 155 E. 54th Street, between Third and Lexington avenues, opens on Wednesday, November 8, according to an announcement on Instagram. Employees outside of Le Relais de Venise on Wednesday afternoon said the restaurant will actually open two days earlier, on Monday, November 6.

The menu hasn’t changed. The steakhouse will continue to focus on three items: steak, french fries, and salad. They are served with a secret sauce made from butter and herbs that’s the source of the restaurant’s popularity. Everything is sold together as a set for $33.95. It’s the only savory option on the menu.

Paul Gineste de Saurs opened the original location of Le Relais de Venise in Paris in 1959. His daughter took over the business and expanded overseas under licensing deals. Darin Nathan brought the restaurant to New York as a franchise.

The restaurant received positive reviews when it first opened in New York. The New York Times called it “terrific” in an early one-star review. New York Magazine said its secret sauce possessed the “addictive powers of crack cocaine.”

Starting on Wednesday, the restaurant will be open Monday to Sunday, for lunch from 12 to 2:30 p.m., and for dinner from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.