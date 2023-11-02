Magnolia Bakery Is Making Weed Edibles Now

Magnolia Bakery is now selling weed edibles, in flavors of some of the bakery’s most popular flavors — such as banana pudding and red velvet cake. The catch? As Gothamist reports, none of the THC-based desserts will be available at all eight of the city’s Magnolia Bakery. The edibles, which launched this week, are a collaboration with the cannabis brand Green Thumb Industries, and currently are only able to sell them to dispensaries in Illinois, Nevada, and Massachusetts, according to the publication. Eli Weiner, the brand manager of Incredibles, the edibles subsidiary of Green Thumb, says there are no plans to currently sell the Magnolia Bakery edibles in New York.

A hot new katsu sandwich spot is opening this month

The latest restaurant to open on the restaurant row of Greenpoint Avenue, is Taku Sando, a katsu sandwich spot from the team behind Takumen, a Long Island City ramen shop. The opening date is set for November 17 at 29 Greenpoint Avenue, near West Street. The casual and stylish restaurant will serve lunch and also plans to serve wine at night.

A new paratha roll spot has landed in the East Village

The East Village will now be home to a Pakistani takeout spot focused on the South Asian street food staple paratha rolls; it’s owned by husband-wife duo Saif Qazi and Kiran Lutfeali, for whom this is their first food business. There are only two paratha roll options — beef or chicken, with or without fries — on the menu at Kolachi, which opens today, Thursday, November 2, at 130 First Avenue, near St. Marks Place. Note: during the week, the business opens from 4 p.m. to midnight; on the weekends, starting at 11 a.m.