Here's a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in November 2023. This list will be updated weekly.

November 2

Bed-Stuy: Taeil Kim had been hosting pop-ups at Bed-Stuy’s Burly Coffee. Now he’s making it more official, subleasing the space at night. Sonbul at Burly is serving Kim’s California take on Korean American cooking. Dinner will run from 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays after the coffee shop closes. 356 Throop Avenue, at Dekalb Avenue

Carroll Gardens: Swoony’s, which opened this week, is the follow-up to Cafe Spaghetti. The American bar and grill by Salvatore Lamboglia serves a burger with Thousand Island dressing, short rib au poivre, and dorade “Manhattan clam chowder-style.” 215 Columbia Street, near Sackett Street

East Village: The Avenue Cafe is a new “independent and minority-owned” coffee shop from a team that operated a popular cafe inside of the Jamaica Market in Queens. 102 St. Marks Place, between Avenue A and First Avenue

East Village: The East Village is now home to a Pakistani takeout spot focused on the South Asian street food staple paratha rolls; it’s owned by husband-wife duo Saif Qazi and Kiran Lutfeali, for whom this is their first food business. There are only two paratha roll options — beef or chicken, with or without fries — on the menu at Kolachi. 130 First Avenue, near St. Marks Place

East Village: Rockmeisha, once a staple of ramen in Manhattan back when it opened in 2004 in the West Village, returned a few weeks ago, now in a new East Village home. Eater critic Robert Sietsema gave it a first look. 51 East 14th Street, First Avenue

Financial District: As part of the “glamorous” new $500 million Perelman Performing Arts Center that opened this fall near the World Trade Center, celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson is opening a new restaurant inside the building called Metropolis. The kitchen is headed up by Ed Tinoco, former culinary director at Alinea. 251 Fulton Street, near Greenwich Street

Hell’s Kitchen: Pulkies, a restaurant that serves “Jewish-style” barbecue, returned to the Gotham West Market in Hell’s Kitchen last week. The business started as a stall in the Chelsea Market food court in 2020 and has since closed. In Manhattan, the business is focusing on takeout and delivery. Instead of barbecue with sides, it serves sandwiches with pulled turkey and brisket.

Industry City: A sake brewery is expanding: Brooklyn Kura has traded in its tasting room for a 20,000-square-foot production facility and a taproom that opened this week. The two-story space will serve sake, small plates, and shochu cocktails designed by Rule of Thirds alum, Kyle Davis. Sake classes are available. 34 34th Street, at Industry City

Koreatown: Tosokchon opened a few weeks back in K-town specializing in tteokbokki and soondae, Korean blood sausage. 14 E 33rd Street, near Madison Avenue

Lower East Side: Datz Deli, a Queens deli on track to sell more than $1 million in macaroni-stuffed patties this year, opened its doors on its second location last week. 69 Clinton Street, near Rivington Street

Lower East Side: Kaki Omakase is the latest omakase spot to open in New York, this one favoring more pyrotechnics than the average. Currently, it’s BYOB and $75 per person. 129 Rivington Street, at Norfolk Street

Lower East Side: Julie Park, behind Williamsburg mainstay Cafe Colette, has expanded to Manhattan with Fossetta. Here, the menu features dishes like chicken liver rigatoni, salted hake fritters, and six types of freshly made focaccia. Chef Charlene Santiago and Joshua Even, who lead the menu, are both April Bloomfield alums, at the former John Dory Oyster Bar and the Breslin. 198 Allen Street, at East Houston Street

Midtown West: ER Hotpot has opened a new location, near Bryant Park, and just a few blocks from its original on 36th Street. 1029 Sixth Avenue, near West 38th Street

Midtown West: Founders of Blue Ribbon restaurants, chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg, have opened Blue Ribbon Sushi & Steak, a 2,600 square-foot restaurant that seats 150 people in the newly renovated Penn Plaza, serving the restaurant group’s greatest hits in one place. 1 Penn Plaza, between Seventh and Eighth Avenues

Noho: Casa Bond has opened on the Bowery serving modern Mexican food, hoping to capture the spirit of Tulum. Executive chef-owner Rodrigo Abrajan originally opened El Paso Taqueria in Harlem. 334 Bowery, near Bond Street

Nomad: Cafe Carmellini opens November 2 in a dramatic dining room in an overhauled McKim, Mead & White building that’s now the new Fifth Avenue Hotel. Chef Andrew Carmellini’s restaurant is an intersection of white tablecloth fine dining and relaxed sit-down casual. With an a la carte menu, dishes include items like kanpachi acqua pazza with basil and cucumber; veal tongue with lentils; and a scallop dish that’s an homage to the late chef, Floyd Cardoz. 250 Fifth Avenue, near West 28th Street

Park Slope: Siren is a new oyster bar and seafood restaurant with a menu ranging from clams casino and crab cakes to mussels and a whole branzino. 687 Fifth Avenue, between 20th and 21st streets

Times Square: Miznon, Eyal Shani’s popular pita spot has expanded with another location. 1410 Broadway, near West 39th Street

Union Square: Serafina Vino E Cucina, the latest Italian restaurant from the Serafina family of restaurants is now open on University Place. 110 University Place, near East 13th Street

Upper East Side: Mykonian House serves Greek taverna staples. 25 E. 83rd Street, at Madison Avenue

Upper West Side: Allure, a restaurant and nightlife spot opened this week at Hotel Belleclaire on the Upper West Side. 2175 Broadway, at West 77th Street

Upper West Side: Sandwell, a new uptown sandwich shop, serves a mushroom cheesesteak, meatball sub, broccoli cheddar melts, and more. 412 Amsterdam Avenue, near West 80th Street