Historic Middle Eastern Grocer Sahadi’s Opens in Manhattan This Month

More details are out about the new Manhattan location of Sahadi’s. The historic Middle Eastern market is opening a restaurant and bar, not another grocery store, on November 27, inside Market 57, the food hall run by the James Beard Foundation that opened earlier this year. The restaurant will have dine-in seating and bar service with shawarma saj wraps and toshka, a Lebanese flatbread filled with cheese. Sahadi’s opened in Battery Park City in 1895 when the area was called “Little Syria.” In 1948, the grocer moved to Brooklyn Heights. The business now has a restaurant and a wine shop at Industry City in Sunset Park. Its location at Market 57 will be its only presence in Manhattan. Opening hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Signs of life at a beloved bialy shop

Beloved bialy shop Kossar’s has started construction on its Upper West Side location. The new outpost has been long coming: In 2015, the website West Side Rag reported that the bakery’s owners were looking for a space in the neighborhood; they now say it could be open next spring. Signage went up at this location (270 W. 72nd Street and West End Avenue) a year ago. In addition to the Lower East Side original, Kossar’s has locations in Hudson Yards and on the Upper East Side.

A vending machine with food art at the Whitney

Anastasia Inciardi, an artist known for her miniature prints of New York foods, is now selling her work from a miniature vending machine at the Whitney Museum. The prints, which have a following online, feature black and white cookies, bodega cats, and more. They cost four quarters each. Inciardi’s work can also be found at Big Night, a specialty foods shop in the West Village, until the end of the year.

A popular burger shop is opens with odd hours

Hamburger America, a new restaurant from “burger scholar” George Motz, is now open — if you time it right. According to its Instagram, the restaurant will be open at different hours over the next few days: “If you see us cooking, come on in.” The retro burger shop has 15 seats at a counter that surrounds a central grill; there are more seats at booths in the back. The signature menu item is a fried onion burger that originated in Oklahoma. Beyond that, expect classics like egg salad sandwiches, egg creams, and milk.