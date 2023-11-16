A New Eataly in Soho Is Opening Soon

New York’s next location for Eataly opens in Soho on November 25, at 200 Lafayette Street, at Broome Street. The Soho location is 20,000 square feet; in addition to the market, it features a 200-seat restaurant (Il Ristorante) and all-day cafe (La Caffetteria). At the restaurant, the menu includes antipasti; salads; pasta (including fancy dishes like tajarin pasta with truffles shaved tableside); Neapolitan-style pizza; as well as seafood, meats, and vegetarian mains. It’s an all-Italian wine list with 300 bottles, along with cocktails from Negronis to espresso martinis. The cafe offers coffee, pastries, and Roman-style pizza. The most recent Eataly to open in Manhattan was in the Financial District in 2016; there are three Eataly locations in Manhattan and 49 locations worldwide. Eataly has announced a North American push over the next five years, including making the flagship bigger by spring and opening 20 locations around North America, says CEO of Eataly, Tommaso Brusò, in a press release. The first one opened in Torino, Italy, in 2007. — Melissa McCart, editor

30-year-old Latin American restaurant returns

Downtown Manhattan Latin American restaurant El Rinconcito closed in 2021 after 27 years in operation. As of Friday, November 17, it will finally open in its new home after months of ConEdison issues, according to EV Grieve. It’s located at 73-75 Avenue C, between Fifth and Sixth streets, a couple blocks from its initial home on 10th Street.

The private club from Carbone you’ll never get into

ZZ’s Club, a 25,000-square-foot Hudson Yards, private club is opening from the team behind Major Food Group. A Grub Street report this week has some stunning details: 250 “Founds Club” memberships, priced at a $50,000 buy-in plus annual $10,000 dues, have sold out. Inside there’s ZZ’s, a Japanese restaurant, and Carbone Privato, a mix of Carbone classics and exclusives to Hudson Yards. Carbone Privato also offers “culinary concierges,” instituted to fulfill the highly specialized needs of its uber-wealthy clients. “We’re a Japanese and Italian restaurant, but my really, really experienced chefs can make your mom’s meat loaf, too,” Carbone told the publication.

A Vietnamese dessert shop brings on the jiggly jellies

Ănjelly, an East Village dessert shop, has brought the viral jiggly cat jellies to its shop this week. They’re prepared in flavors like coconut, pandan, or matcha. Find them at 103 St. Marks Place, near First Avenue.