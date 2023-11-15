Williamsburg Bar Maison Premiere Opens a Cocktail Lounge on the Lower East Side

Maison Premiere, Williamsburg’s New Orleans-inspired cocktail bar, has opened a Manhattan sibling. Tigre is located at 105 Rivington Street, at Ludlow Street, on the Lower East Side. William Elliott, bar director at Maison Premiere, will likewise oversee the beverage menu — which pulled ideas from Playboy’s Host & Bar Book — at Tigre. Cocktails have names like the Rolls Royce and Mister Softee, there are also “Martinis by Ratio” which allows guests to “tailor their martini preferences with precision, with options ranging from 4:1 to 16:1.” The space features a horseshoe-shaped bar, in a space that hopes to evoke “residential sexiness in New York from the 1970s, ’80s, and maybe even ’90s,” according to Grub Street. Co-founders Joshua Boissy and Krystof Zizka’s Maison Premiere has been heaped with accolades since opening in 2011. This spring, they published The Maison Premiere Almanac, a cocktail book. Financial troubles have also hung above the group. In 2019, Eater reported the Williamsburg bar and its now-closed restaurant Sauvage were millions of dollars in debt and had filed for bankruptcy protection. In Manhattan, Tigre is open Sundays through Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Thursdays through Saturday, until 2 a.m.

Gran Electrica couple opens a Greenpoint restaurant

Rick Curi and Itir Aloba, owners of Gran Electrica, a Dumbo Mexican restaurant, are opening a new spot. The Noble opens this weekend with cuisine referencing the Aegean region like chilled shrimp with lemon crushed fava, zucchini fritters, grilled octopus, and seared halloumi. Josh Lucio Lasso, who previously worked at Public Records and Ensenada, is leading the kitchen as executive chef. He’s joined by general manager and sommelier Miles Meltz, previously of Ci Siamo. The Noble is located at 148 Noble Street, at Lorimer Street in Greenpoint.

Silver Apricot team expands in the West Village

Figure Eight opens today, from the team behind neighboring Silver Apricot. The new restaurant pulls from owner Emmeline Zhao’s heritage, mixing Chinese and American Southern cuisines. Figure Eight’s kitchen is led by Calvin Hwang (formerly of Saga and Crown Shy). The menu lists turnip tots, a “breakfast chowder” with youtiao, and a crab pimento dip. A mini tempura lobster roll pays homage to the restaurant’s former tenant: Pearl Oyster Bar. Figure Eight is located at 18 Cornelia Street, near Bleecker Street, in the West Village. It opens tonight, November 15.

Manhattan now has an outpost of this Brooklyn pizzeria

Things are heating up in the Downtown Manhattan slice shop scene. Just as L’Industrie has opened its first Manhattan outpost, so, too, has Lucia Pizza. The slice shop, which first opened last year from Salvatore Carlino in Sheepshead Bay, opens today at 375 Canal Street, at West Broadway, in Soho.