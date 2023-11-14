A Pastis Alum Opens a Mexican Restaurant at Event Space Nowadays

The Ridgewood, Queens, bar and performance space Nowadays is swapping out its food operator. Izakaya, which has operated out of the space for three years, closed at the end of October; a Mexican restaurant called the Zumbador takes over starting this evening (56-06 Cooper Ave, between Irving and Wyckoff avenues). Owners Maria Bravo and Fernando Adan have worked in the kitchens of Keith McNally’s Pastis and Bed-Stuy’s Saraghina restaurant. Their menu has grasshoppers, ribs in a tomatillo sauce, longaniza tacos, and chicken with mole. Opening hours are Tuesday to Wednesday, from 5 to 11 p.m.; Thursday to Friday, from 5 to 10:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 12 to 10:30 p.m.

Speed dating at B&H Dairy

On November 30, Schmutz, a Brooklyn-based food brand, will host a speed dating event at the East Village’s popular kosher restaurant B&H Dairy (127 Second Avenue, near St. Marks Place). Apply “not on your sons’ behalf,” online. A night of unlimited food costs $30 and bottomless booze is another $15. The cost of dinner includes a Lactaid pill.

A vegan Dominican restaurant opens this week

HAAM is coming in hot: The vegan Caribbean restaurant has been popping up across the tristate this year, including at Smorgasburg, and finding fans. On November 15, owner Yesenia Ramdass, who is Dominican, and her husband Randy, whose family is from Trinidad, are opening a permanent home for the business at 234 Union Avenue, near Meserole Street, in Williamsburg. They will serve jerk oyster mushrooms, chimichurri “steaks,” and a sweet plantain “boat” that’s been making the rounds online.

The team behind La Mercerie opens a five-seat bar

The owners of La Mercerie, a French restaurant in Soho, have a new bar. The tiny Guild Bar opens today, November 14, in the design store Roman and Williams; it’s owned by Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, the same team behind La Mercerie (who also designed Le Coucou). The five-seat bar serves cocktails made with salted pineapple, Sichuan peppercorns, and Madras curry.