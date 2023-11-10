José Andrés Opens Four Takeout Locations With Spanish Tapas

Jota, a new takeout and delivery Spanish tapas restaurant, from celebrity chef José Andrés, opened four locations this week. All are located inside Wonder — a food hall and ghost kitchen hybrid with locations in Upper West Side, Downtown Brooklyn, Hoboken, and Westfield, New Jersey. All of the food concepts housed inside Wonder are exclusive to the company and the brand employs its own delivery drivers. Jota’s menu includes paella, garlic shrimp, and patatas bravas. Andrés is doubling down on his involvement in the company, recently joining its board of directors. There are a couple of seats at each location for dine-in. A full menu for the fast-casual concept is online. — Emma Orlow, reporter

Two pop-ups to watch this weekend

Our guide to the city’s pop-up restaurants is on hiatus this week. In the interim, check out the Vietnamese food business Ăn Xôi, which means “sticky rice”: It’s selling char siu, salted coffee, and pandan tapioca desserts, from Larry’s Cà Phê, a Vietnamese coffee shop in East Williamsburg on Saturday (11 to 3 p.m., pre-order online). On Sunday, Birria La Flor is selling beef birria tortas and slices of flan from the Bed-Stuy wine bar, Frog. (4 p.m. to sold out, no reservation).

A ‘zero-waste’ grocery store is coming to Queens

A “zero-waste” grocery store is opening in Woodside, Queens, on November 18. Seed + Soil (49-20 Skillman Avenue, near 50th Street) sells non-perishable foods and household supplies in bulk quantities. The shop is “no packaging”: Customers can bring their own reusable containers or the business sells them, too. Seed + Soil is owned by two couples, Roque and Sivan Rodriguez and Kana and Yuuki Hirano, who opened Suryaside Yoga in the area in 2020.