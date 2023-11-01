Michelin’s 2023 Affordable Restaurants List Is Here

Michelin announced the 11 New York additions to its list of Bib Gourmand restaurants on Wednesday, November 1. The awards, a larger category of more affordable restaurants, were announced in tandem with additions in Chicago and Washington, D.C. Michelin will release its full list of stars on November 7.

New recipients include Superiority Burger, Brooks Headley’s acclaimed vegetarian diner in the East Village; C as in Charlie, a Korean American restaurant that’s as popular for its drinks as its food; and Kru, a Thai restaurant from one of the owners of Fish Cheeks. The full list of Bibs, including restaurants that have remained on the list from past years, will be released on November 7. The total list this year for New York is 102, which means, that with 11 added, over 30 restaurants have been dropped from last year’s Bibs.

In theory, Bib Gourmand restaurants are places where a customer can order two courses and a drink or dessert for around $50 before tax and tip. Michelin has adjusted the number over the years: The limit was set at $40 for a decade, before being raised to $49 last year to account for inflation. Andrew Festa, a spokesperson for Michelin, says the exact amount can change based on “local economic situations.”

The Bib Gourmands are considered a serious recognition for some chefs. Others view them as a consolation prize: Being added to the list means a restaurant is out of the running for a star that year.

The 2023 Bib Gourmands for New York City

8282 (Lower East Side)

Agi’s Counter (Crown Heights)

Alta Calidad (Prospect Heights)

C as in Charlie (Soho)

Café Mars (Gowanus)

Flora (Park Slope)

Kru (Williamsburg)

Peppercorn Station (Midtown)

Pranakhon (Union Square)

Superiority Burger (East Village)