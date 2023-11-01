Blue Ribbon’s New Spot Combines Its Greatest Hits

Founders of Blue Ribbon restaurants, chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg, have opened Blue Ribbon Sushi & Steak, a 2,600 square-foot restaurant that seats 150 people in the newly renovated, 1 Penn Plaza, a 57-story building between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.

It’s Blue Ribbon’s greatest hits in one place: In addition to a sushi counter with sashimi, maki, yasai, and uzuzukuri, the menu features prime steaks, as well as Japanese A5 and American wagyu. Beyond that, there’s a Blue Ribbon favorite, oxtail fried rice, as well as its fried chicken, the style of which Blue Ribbon has been serving for 30 years. The new spot i one of a dozen Blue Ribbon restaurants in New York and two dozen around the country. Blue Ribbon Sushi & Steak will be open for lunch and dinner, Monday through Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. — Melissa McCart, editor

Manhattan is getting its own instant noodle factory

Instant Noodle Factory opened in Long Island City this summer, serving more than 85 types of packaged noodles from around the globe. Customers pick their noodles of choice and serve themselves, preparing to cook the bowls with hot water, as you would in a dorm. Now, the team is expanding with a second location opening in the East Village. It’s slated to open later this year at 130 E. Seventh Street, near Avenue A, near Tompkins Square Park.

Two wine festivals this weekend

Karakterre, a wine festival showcasing over 70 wines from places like Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, and more is coming to town on Saturday, November 4, at Rockefeller Plaza. Tickets are online, though a limited supply will be available at the door. Then, on Sunday, November 5, wine shop Orange Glou, is hosting a wine fair at Williamsburg’s Wythe Hotel, exclusively devoted to orange wines from five continents, with 100 bottles to taste through. Purchase tickets online.

A new arcade lands in Flushing

Gatcha, a nearly 9,000 square-foot arcade, is set to open in Queens mall Tangram next year, offering snacks and toys up for grabs. Gatcha joins the many new spots to have opened in the fancy mall since its opening: including Beijing duck spot, Ju Qi, and a food hall with Zaab Zaab, and Joju, a banh mi stand.