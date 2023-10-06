A Massive Restaurant From Roberta’s Alums Is Headed to Industry City

Brendan Kelley and Dan Grossman, two chefs who have worked in the kitchens of Roberta’s, Gage and Tollner, and other popular restaurants, will open a place of their own next year. Confidant, in Industry City, will serve wood-fired New American food. It’s the first full-service restaurant with its own space at the Sunset Park development, a publicist says.

One of the year’s best restaurants now does takeout

The “buzziest restaurant in America” is returning to its roots. Superiority Burger announced in an email to customers this week that its vegetarian burgers, burnt broccoli salad, and desserts will be available for takeout for the first time at the full-service restaurant. Pints of gelato will also be available to take home. Up until now, the only way to get them was by grabbing a spot in line: The restaurant doesn’t take reservations. Superiority Burger opened in 2015 a few blocks from its current location as an essentially takeout-only operation. It relocated to 119 Avenue A, near East Seventh Street, earlier this year.

A sake brewery is doubling down

Also in Industry City, a sake brewery is expanding. Brooklyn Kura will trade in its tasting room for a 20,000-square-foot production facility and a taproom this fall. The two-story space will serve sake, small plates, and shochu cocktails. The expansion comes as Asahi Shuzo, a major Japanese sake producer, opens a 55,000-square-foot brewery in Hyde Park, New York.

A popular D.C. restaurant is coming to town

Chef Kevin Tien, the chef behind the acclaimed Washington, D.C., restaurant Moon Rabbit, will host a dinner on October 16 at Baar Baar as part of the Manhattan restaurant’s guest chef series. On the menu: savory beignets, a dry-aged pork chop, and wagyu grape leaves. Tien’s restaurant, Moon Rabbit, abruptly closed this spring amid a bid to unionize by employees. Reservations are available online.