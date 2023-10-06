Three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants continue to close due to the lasting financial impacts of the pandemic. At least 4,500 food businesses have shuttered since March 2020. Since it’s difficult to track closings in real-time, experts say that number is likely much higher — and could take years to fully assess.

In this weekly column, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant and bar closures, a list that includes a spot in the Momofuku empire, a decade-old Italian restaurant, and a vegan cafe known for its crepes. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at ny@eater.com.

October 6

East Village: The Hard Swallow, a “dive bar for adults” that took pride in its menu of cheap beer and booze, closed after service on September 30. Co-owner Leroy “Big Lee” Lloyd died earlier this year at the age of 51. His wife and business partner, Maria “Sasha” Lloyd, has passed on the space, the website EV Grieve reports. The bar opened at this address in 2015, originally as Big Lee’s.140 First Avenue, between St. Marks Place and Ninth Street

Seaport: An Italian restaurant in Manhattan closed this week after a decade. Barbalu, near Pier 17, announced the news on Instagram last month: “Our decision as a family was not to renew the lease.” Customers mourned the loss in comments on the post. The restaurant has a second location in Boerum Hill, which serves many of the same menu items. 225-227 Front Street, near Beekman Street

Seaport: Momofuku Ssäm Bar, the influential restaurant that helped turn Momofuku into a global brand, has closed. “It is hard to overstate the impact Ssäm Bar had on Momofuku and beyond,” the restaurant shared in a post on Instagram. Ssäm Bar opened in the East Village in 2006. It relocated to the Seaport during the pandemic after 15 years; the restaurant’s lease was expiring, and instead of renewing, it took over the space that had been home to the group’s Bar Wayo, a short-lived Japanese bar. The new location wasn’t the same. Eater’s critic wrote at the time that the new location felt like “a monogrammed polo shirt” version of its former self. The last day was September 30. 89 South Street, on Pier 17

Williamsburg: A vegan cafe known for its crepes has come to an abrupt end. Little Choc Apothecary opened in Brooklyn in 2015. It closed on September 30 without explanation. The restaurant’s general manager, Melissa Rodriguez, announced the news in a post on Instagram. 141 Havemeyer Street, near South 1st Street