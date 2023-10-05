 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Co-Founder of Noma, ‘World’s Best Restaurant,’ Opens New Spot in Brooklyn

Plus, a Caribbean lunch counter changes ownership — and more intel

by Emma Orlow

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Sunflowers hang in the dining room at Ilis, a new Greenpoint restaurant by Noma co-founder Mads&nbsp;Refslund.
Sunflowers hang in the dining room at Ilis, a new Greenpoint restaurant by Noma co-founder Mads Refslund.
Evan Sung/Ilis

It won’t be a surprise for anyone who lives in Greenpoint — the fine dining restaurants keep coming. In the last year, there’s been the $250 Japanese French tasting menu establishment, Restaurant Yuu, the $180 tasting menu spot, House, and now Ilis, a restaurant from Mads Refslund, who co-founded the world-famous restaurant Noma. Refslund has been eyeing a North Brooklyn spot since at least 2017. His new restaurant is set to open next week in a space attached to Faurschou, a private art gallery, at 150 Green Street, near Manhattan Avenue. The wood-fire kitchen has an unusual policy in place: while not a tasting menu, customers are required to spend a minimum of $150 (equivalent to five dishes), in the dining room. (The bar area offers a la carte). Dishes incorporate a “library pantry” of fermented goods, including aged fish and charcuterie, that the team has been developing in advance of opening. On Sundays, a more casual and “affordable” service will be offered, according to a spokesperson.

A bagel shop filled with felt food has opened

Lucy Sparrow, the artist known for creating a bodega at the Standard Hotel and a delicatessen at Rockefeller Center, filled with felted food sculptures, is back in New York City. Her latest installation takes place in the East Village, where she’s created soft sculptures of bagels, lox, New York’s iconic blue coffee cups, and more for sale. The experience, dubbed “Feltz Bagels” is open through the end of the month at 209 E. Third Street and Avenue B.

A Caribbean lunch counter changes ownership

Lite Bites, a Greenpoint staple known for its homemade Trinidadian food, has scrapped the parts of the menu that it’s come to be known for. The neighborhood blog Greenpointers reports that owner Shivani Shah handed over the keys to a former employee this summer and returned home to Trinidad. Shah is encouraging longtime fans of the daytime spot to continue to support the business, according to the publication. The rest of the menu, including the breakfast “Hashwich,” a breakfast sandwich with hashbrowns, remains.

The founder of the Wing is now making coffee

Audrey Gelman, the founder of the Wing, launched a line of coffee beans this week. They’re branded under the same name as Six Bells, the Cobble Hill “country store” she opened last year. The $18, 12-ounce bags are made in collaboration with Winchell Mountain Coffee Roasters, a Hudson Valley-based roastery.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

A New Bakery From Blue Hill and Carbone Alums — And More Openings

By Emma Orlow and Eater Staff

Filed under:

Resy Founder Gets $24 Million From Amex, Others for New Restaurant App

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurant to Lay Off Most of Its Staff

By Luke Fortney

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Popular Ukrainian Diner Veselka Opens a New Manhattan Location

By Luke Fortney

A Renaissance Faire-Inspired Meal — And More Food Pop-Ups

By Emma Orlow