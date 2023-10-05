Restaurant openings have picked up in New York City. Hundreds of new restaurants have opened over the past year. Consider this your guide to all the new restaurants, bars, and cafes, that have opened recently. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in October 2023. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

October 5

Chelsea: Kinn is a new Thai food stand at the Manhattan food hall Olly Olly Market. It opened on September 29. 601 W. 26th Street, near 11th Avenue

Crown Heights: Canela Cafe Bar, a coffee shop with a “community bookshelf,” landed in Brooklyn in September. 800 Franklin Avenue, near Eastern Parkway

Bryant Park: Sungchul Shim, the chef at Korean fine dining restaurants Kochi and Mari, both with Michelin stars, opened Mari Ne, a hand roll restaurant last month. The team also has opened KBBQ spot, Don Don, a mostly dry-aged pork affair, in Bryant Park, that stays open til 2 a.m. on select days of the week. 37 W. 42nd Street, at Byrant Park

East Village: From the team behind Beetle House, a Beetlejuice-themed bar, comes Bread and Stone. The menu here is Italian, but unlike its sibling, the decorations are not the core of the vibe, according to a spokesperson. 308 East Sixth Street, near Third Avenue

East Village: The team behind Junoon, a fine dining institution and one of the country’s first Indian restaurants to earn a Michelin star, opened a more casual restaurant focused on street foods this week. Its owner Rajesh Bhardwaj and his son, Akshay Bhardwaj, the chef at Junoon since 2016, opened Jazba on October 3. 207 Second Avenue, at East 13th Street, in the East Village.

Flatiron: For U is a new Sichuan restaurant that serves chicken feet with pickled peppers, beef tripe in chile sauce, and beef jerky. 155 Third Avenue, near East 16th Street

Financial District: In September, a new club opened under the Beekman Hotel in Fidi. Laissez Faire has a neon purple sign hanging above an unmarked door. Downstairs, the 180-person space has pink banquettes, a dance floor, and a full bar. The new venue comes from the founders of the Manhattan nightclub Outer Heaven, which opened on the Lower East Side earlier this year; the food menu comes from celebrity chef Tom Colicchio. 10 Theater Alley, between Ann and Beekman streets

Flushing: In recent months, conveyor belt sushi restaurants like Kura Sushi, Kaiten Zushi, and others have opened or announced new locations in New York City. The latest is in Flushing. Salute, which opened at the end of September, sells sushi and sashimi on a revolving counter. Most plates range from $3 to $5 each, and the menu also has poke bowls and ramen. 39-16 College Point Boulevard, near Roosevelt Avenue

Greenpoint: A new Sichuan restaurant has landed in North Brooklyn called Breeze. It opened on September 25 and has a full bar. 595 Manhattan Avenue, near Nassau Avenue

Kips Bay: Midtown lunch spot Koba Korean BBQ opens a third location in addition to two others in the area with its build-your-own bowls, traditional bibimbap, and lettuce wrap sets. It opened at the end of September. 460 Park Ave South, at East 31st Street

Lower East Side: Two Doors Down is a “discreet hangout spot for all dance-floor comrades, where old school NYC finds a new sound,” according to a spokesperson. It comes from the team behind Cafe Balearica, a clubby bar in Williamsburg. It opened earlier this season. 159 E. Houston Street, at Allen Street

Midtown East: Veselka has a new location in Manhattan. The popular East Village Ukrainian restaurant, open since 1954 and known for its pierogies and borscht, now operates a stand open at Grand Central Terminal. East 42nd Street, at Park Avenue South

Ocean Hill: During the pandemic, Autumn Moultrie, an alum of Major Food Group (The Grill and Carbone Las Vegas), and co-owner Brian Villanueva, an alum of Blue Hill launched Back Alley Bread, a pop-up that became known for its “angel doughnuts,” a play on the beignet, savory pastries, patties, and Frito pies. The business is now called Bread & Butter. As of this week, it has a new home in Ocean Hill. It replaces Butter & Scotch Luncheonette, a short-lived pivot from the team behind empanada spot, Love, Nelly, which operated out of the same space. Moultrie says Bread and Butter will be more than a bakery, with programming that centers aid for local food insecurity. Pre-ordering for baked goods is available online. 53 Rockaway Avenue, between Marion and Sumpter streets

Park Slope: Koi Omakase serves a 14-course sushi experience near Barclays for $68 per person, making it one of the more affordable options in town. 55 Fifth Avenue, near St. Marks Place

Tribeca: Top Chef contestant and former head chef at Kyma in Hudson Yards, George Pagonis, and his brother Nicholas Pagonis have opened Paros, a Greek fine dining restaurant. The brothers were in the inner circle of former Top Chef contestant and Washington, D.C., restaurateur, Mike Isabella, who was sued for “extraordinary” sexual harassment in 2018, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and closed all of his restaurants. George Pagonis was the corporate chef and Nicholas Pagonis was the director of operations for those restaurants. 211 W. Broadway, at Franklin Street

Upper East Side: As the name Water and Wheat might suggest, this uptown establishment specializes in bowls of pasta. 1379 Third Avenue, near East 79th Street

West Village: John DeLucie is back in the kitchen almost a decade after his restaurant empire went up in smoke. The chef and partner, who cooked at the Waverly Inn and the Lion, has opened Ambra in the West Village. The Italian menu is straightforward: clam linguine, short rib ragu, and Margherita pizza. 569 Hudson Street, at West 11th Street

West Village: One of the biggest names in Rome’s food scene opened a restaurant in Manhattan this summer. Roscioli, a restaurant and wine bar, took over a townhouse in Soho that used to be home to the tasting menu spot Niche Niche — it’s the restaurant group’s first location outside of Rome. Downstairs, the wine cellar serves a $130 per person tasting menu, while a newly unveiled upstairs deli with a sit-down restaurant offers a la carte snacking options. 43 Macdougal Street, at King Street

Williamsburg: Mexi is a new Mexican restaurant in North Brooklyn serving pork shoulder al pastor tacos, chicken tinga nacho quesadillas, and a cauliflower steak with a cumin-lime puree. 149 N. Ninth Street, near Bedford Avenue

Williamsburg: Steamers is a seafood spot with lobster, prime rib, and linguine from the team behind Kistby. The new restaurant replaces their Williamsburg dessert bar. 186 Grand Street, near Bedford Avenue