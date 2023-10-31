KazuNori, the Hand Roll Chain From Sugarfish, Opens a New Location in Manhattan

KazuNori, the popular hand roll bar from Sugarfish, is opening in Greenwich Village, at 205 Bleecker Street, near Sixth Avenue, on November 2. The windows were papered over on Friday, and construction appears to be underway. This is Kazu Nori’s fourth location in the city since opening here in 2017. At its restaurants in Nomad, Union Square, and Midtown East, a set of three hand rolls costs $18 and a set of six costs $34.

An update on Manhattan’s hottest pizza

New York’s hardest pizza to order has a new home. Chrissy’s Pizza will soon serve its pies from the late-night menu at Superiority Burger, served Thursday to Saturday, from midnight to 2 a.m. The popular pizza business, which started in a Brooklyn apartment, has been operating out of the original Superiority Burger space, around the corner, since June; owner Chris Hansell was supposed to open there in September but never did. Hansell did not return Eater’s request for comment by the time of publication.

A popular Mexican restaurant reopens on Friday

Downtown Bakery returns this week under a new name. The popular Mexican restaurant has been out of commission since February, when the Department of Health closed the business for operating with an expired health permit. It reopens on Friday, according to EV Grieve. The business is now owned by Ivan and Mario Marín, the longtime managers at Downtown Bakery; they renamed the restaurant Downtown Burritos Cocina Mexicana. Opening hours are 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

