A Manhattan Steakhouse Is Closing Its Last Location

From three to none, Quality Eats is done. The Manhattan steakhouse chain, which once had locations in Greenwich Village and Nomad, is closing its last outpost at 1496 Second Avenue on the Upper East Side, on November 13, Upper East Site reports. The steakhouse opened at this address in 2017; it shuttered another one of its locations in August after eight years. “We have a lot in the works for the upcoming year and wanted to put our energy into focusing on those projects,” owner Michel Stillman said at the time. Quality Eats is one of several businesses run by Stillman and Quality Branded; the hospitality group owns Quality Meats in Midtown and Bad Roman in Columbus Circle. Eater has contacted Stillman for more information.

Two breweries close after a decade

Two breweries are leaving the neighborhoods they’re named after. Coney Island Brewery is closing on November 9 after eight years; the business blamed the high costs of operating the taproom in the area. This past weekend, Big aLICe, a brewery in Long Island City, closed after a decade; the brewery did not provide a reason for the closure but encouraged customers to visit its locations in Industry City and Geneva, New York.

A celebrity hangout is closing in January

Lavo, the Italian restaurant and nightclub run by Tao Group Hospitality, is closing next year. Realtor SL Green is planning to demolish the tower building at 625 Madison Avenue and East 58th Street, according to Crain’s New York Business; ahead of the demolition, Tao negotiated an early exit from its lease. Lavo opened at this address in 2012; the club has a 2.8 rating on Google and is popular with celebrities.

‘Buy your neighbor a turkey’ this fall

Bed-Stuy Strong, a mutual aid group in Brooklyn, is raising funds to purchase and distribute turkeys, for free, ahead of Thanksgiving: $22 buys a family a turkey, although donations of any amount are accepted. Donations can be made via Venmo or Cash App to @bedstuystrong with the note “fall harvest.” Distribution takes place this year at Herbert Von King Park, in Bed-Stuy, on November 19.