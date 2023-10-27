Owner of City Bakery Is Bringing Back Its Famous Hot Chocolate

Maury Rubin, the owner of the beloved City Bakery, which closed in Manhattan back in 2019, is bringing back his famous hot chocolate. Starting next week, Rubin will launch a holiday pop-up at the Urbanspace Vanderbilt location, serving a version of the rich hot chocolate he’s come to be known for, set to run through at least the end of this year. It’s part of his new brand, the Color of Chocolate, which will sell hot chocolate-flavored spirits. It’s the second brand Rubin has started since closing down his bakery (though he’s no longer a part of Wonderbon, which launched in 2020).

Datz Deli opens its first Manhattan location

Datz Deli, a Queens deli on track to sell more than $1 million in macaroni-stuffed patties this year, opens its doors on its second location today: 69 Clinton Street, near Rivington Street, on the Lower East Side.

A collaboration between two trendy dessert spots

The Deligram, by graphic designer Anna Polonsky (who has done work for Claud and Fini Pizza) and photographer Teddy Wolff, is hosting a series of collaborations with various makers they’ve featured. On October 28, Bad Habit ice cream and L’Appartement 4F are teaming up for a special dish: toasted milk ice cream with raspberry jam topped with the croissant cereal L’Appartement 4F has come to be known for. More information is online. The Deligram has several future drops in the works, including a forthcoming one with cake-maker Ninety Nine and Current Cassis, a spirits brand and taproom in upstate New York.

A calendar for B&H Dairy superfans

Fans of the East Village institution know that every year the restaurant puts out a calendar with photos of its regulars. Want to make it in the 2024 version? A photoshoot for the next calendar is slated for Thursday, November 2 at 3:15 p.m.