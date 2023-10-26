The Mets Want Queens Restaurants to Serve Food at Their Stadium

The Mets are looking for small businesses in Queens to serve food at CitiField. Interested applicants can apply online. It’s part of the 2024 “Taste of Queens,” which offers a chance for rotating vendors to sell food on the concourse level of the stadium, according to publication QNS. In the past, the program has given a platform to restaurants like Jackson Heights’s Arepa Lady.

Victoria Blamey returns to pop-ups

After closing down her restaurant Mena in 2022, Blamey has been on the pop-up circuit. Now, she’s hosting two nights of dinners at the Gowanus music venue and bar Public Records. Located in the space’s upstairs area where they often host pop-ups, Blamey is cooking tonight, October 26, and tomorrow, October 27, with a $75 per person, three-course meal that showcases fall dishes she’s come to be known for — such as her caraflex cabbage. Reservations can be made online.

A Detroit pop-up chef heads to Brooklyn

Jon Kung, a Detroit chef known for his pop-ups and TikTok videos, is coming to Bonnie’s in Brooklyn for a one-night-only dinner. The event is for promotion of Kung’s new cookbook Kung Food: Chinese American Recipes from a Third Culture Kitchen. Bonnie’s Calvin Eng and Kung will be collaborating on a menu of adapted dishes from the cookbook such as crab, Buffalo chicken, and barbecue pork rangoons. The event will take place at the Williamsburg restaurant on Wednesday, November 1. It’s one of several New York City events the author will be hosting next week, including a collaboration dinner on November 3 at Prospect Heights’s Pecking House.

Fran Lebowitz will not be invited to her themed party

FranCon, a themed party, where attendees dress up like the writer Fran Lebowitz, is back for its third year. For 2023, the event, taking place, tonight, October 26, will be held at the Holiday Cocktail Lounge in the East Village. Fran Lebowitz herself is not invited, according to Gothamist.