Charming Cafe Spaghetti Is Opening a New Restaurant Next Week

Fans of the charming Carroll Gardens restaurant Cafe Spaghetti are getting a follow-up on November 1. Swoony’s, an American bar and grill, is slated to open at 215 Columbia Street, near Sackett Street, down the street from Salvatore Lamboglia’s first spot. At one point, the space was once the home of 215 Cucina Napoletana, an Italian restaurant where Lamboglia’s father worked for a short while. The restaurant will serve several mains, sides, salads, and starters — nothing with pasta.

A Korean American pop-up is staying put

Taeil Kim had been hosting pop-ups at Bed-Stuy’s Burly Coffee. Now he’s making it more official, subleasing the space at night. Sonbul at Burly will serve Kim’s California take on Korean American cooking at 356 Throop Avenue, at Dekalb Avenue. Dinner will run from 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays after the coffee shop closes. The opening party is slated for November 3.

Two natural wine festivals this weekend

Peripheral, a natural wine festival, is happening on October 28, upstate, in Hudson. It’s hosted by Grapefruit Wines, the same team behind the town’s Kitty’s Market, and accessible by foot after exiting Amtrak. Tickets are online. If you’re looking to stay put in the city, Wild World, a fermentation festival that celebrates natural wine, beer, cider, and fermented foods, is taking place in Red Hook, Brooklyn on October 30. Tickets are up online for purchase.

A new delivery service by a Momofuku and Ippudo alum

Kkodle is a new Korean noodle delivery service that launched in August. The kitchen is led by Ju Ahn Kang, who has worked in the kitchens of Ippudo and Momofuku. Kkodle operates out of the same ghost kitchen, Sunnyside Eats, as Rice Thief, Queens’ secret crab delivery service (the two are unrelated).