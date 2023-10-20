A Cocktail Bar Opens in the Back of a Brooklyn Pizzeria

Two Brooklyn businesses, the cocktail bar, Eavesdrop, and the pizza chain, Upside, have a new spot. Ask for Janice, a listening room and cocktail bar, is located behind a glass wall in the back of Upside’s Greenpoint location, at 640 Manhattan Avenue, near Bedford Avenue. It opens at 5 p.m. and serves cocktails like a “campfire martini” with toasted marshmallow until 1 a.m., Tuesday to Saturday; cocktails with booze range from $14 to $16 each. The food menu has meatballs, calzones, and stracciatella with sourdough — no pizza.

A new restaurant from the owner of Málà Project

Amelie Kang, the owner of the Chinese dry pot chain, Málà Project, is opening a new restaurant at 177 E. Houston Street, near Allen Street. Only Love Strangers is the first new project from a hospitality group that Kang started with several partners from MáLà Project. When it opens next year, the two-floor restaurant will serve raw seafood, “charcuterie towers,” lots of martinis, and foods prepared in a pizza oven.

One of Boston’s hottest wine bars is coming to town

A wine bar that landed on national best restaurant lists at the New York Times and Bon Appétit last year is headed to Brooklyn next month. Dear Annie, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, will pop up at the Greenpoint restaurant Fulgurances Laundromat on the evening of November 12. The restaurant, which Bon Appétit called “fun, bright, and elegantly unfussy” will serve a tasting menu for $125 per person; an optional wine pairing is an additional $75. Reservations are available online.

A cafe for poets will close for three years

The Nuyorican Poets Cafe, a famed gathering place for Puerto Rican performers, will close at the end of the month as part of a $24 million renovation taking place over three years. The renovation of the Lower East Side space, a former tenement building, has been a decade in the making, according to the City. After the renovation, the cafe will have new elevators, updated performance spaces, and other necessary amenities.