The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

October 2

Lamb gyro bowl at Kebab Express Halal Grill

I’m normally resistant to places that force you to make dozens of choices when assembling your bowl-based meals. But I was blown away this last weekend by the gyro bowl ($10) I got at this Greenwich Village fast food newcomer. First, the lamb gyro was herby and pure lamb, rather than the lamb and beef amalgam you find in most places, and the other choices were easy as I walked down the steam table display. Skip the garlic sauce, which is sweetened, in favor of the mint chutney, at this establishment with Eastern European, Afghan, and Indian influences, which makes for some exceedingly pleasing flavor combinations. Falafel, tandoori chicken, and beef chapli kebab are some other choices. 235 Bleecker Street, at Carmine Street, Greenwich Village — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Grilled salmon at Dashi Okume

Last month, I asked my barber about his favorite Japanese restaurants in the city and ended up at Dashi Okume. The dashi shop, one of several businesses that operates out of 50 Norman in Greenpoint, operates a grilled fish counter at the back of the space. It has three tables and about as many items on the menu. How it works: You choose a fish, it’s then grilled, and served as the centerpiece of a set meal with rice, miso soup, pickled cucumbers, and tea ($35 to $45). It comes with two sides, too: I chose the eggplant soaked in dashi and the roasted kabocha squash. After tax, tip, and an Asahi beer, this must be one of the best ways to spend $50 on food right now. 50 Norman Avenue, near Guernsey Street, Greenpoint — Luke Fortney, reporter

Veal sweetbreads with lemon and caper at Sailor

Like all hot restaurants with big-ticket names opening in a city as expensive as New York, it is easy to rack up a tab at Sailor. But having been to enough of these types of spots for Eater, I thought the portion size across the board was quite reasonable here. A prime example: the veal sweetbreads ($18), from the starters section. Prepared like a schnitzel with lemon and capers in a creamy sauce bath, this is a hearty dish that could easily pass as an entree somewhere else. A word of advice: At least during the weekend, if you don’t have a reservation, come at 5 p.m. when the restaurant opens. There was already a line down the block when I arrived. 228 Dekalb Avenue, Clermont Avenue, Fort Greene — Emma Orlow, reporter