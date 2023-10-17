Eight Months and Two Restaurants Later, a Brooklyn Owner Has Left the Building

Petite Patate, the eight-month-old Prospect Heights restaurant, is closing to relocate to Illinois. Owner Greg Baxtrom, who grew up outside of Chicago, also runs the restaurants Olmsted and Patti Ann’s, in Brooklyn, and Five Acres, at Rockefeller Center. He announced the closure on Monday afternoon. The restaurant at 626 Vanderbilt Avenue, near Prospect Place, was previously home to Maison Yaki, a Japanese French skewer restaurant that Baxtrom opened in 2019; it closed and reopened as Petite Patate, a French bistro, in February.

$9 martinis in Williamsburg — yes, really

Le Crocodile has a new happy hour at its bar with discounted martinis and bar snacks. From 5 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the acclaimed French restaurant serves a shortened menu with leeks vinaigrette, mushroom pate, Aperol spritzes, and wines by the glass; everything costs $9. The menu is available Monday to Friday at the bar.

A fast-casual restaurant closes within a year

Balkan Streat, a fast-casual restaurant that opened at the start of the year, has closed in the West Village. The restaurant was run by William Djuric, an alum of the Manhattan restaurants Gramercy Tavern and Momofuku Ssam Bar; he set out to serve Balkan street foods like cevapi and burek in a fast-casual setting. The restaurant closed on Monday afternoon without explanation. A second location in the East Village that was announced earlier this year is still on, according to a spokesperson.

Día de los Muertos at the James Beard food hall

The James Beard Foundation will celebrate Día de los Muertos this year with a series of paid events at its food hall at Pier 57. On October 30, at 6:30 p.m., the Mexican chefs Fany Gerson, of Fan Fan Doughnuts in Brooklyn, and Ana Castro, of the acclaimed Lengua Madre in New Orleans, will discuss Day of the Dead over pan de muerto and atole ($25). On October 31, at 6:30 p.m., Castro will teach a cooking class with quesadillas, tetelas, and other foods made from masa ($95). The events conclude on November 1 with a dinner, priced between $120 to $165 per person, from Castro.