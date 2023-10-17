Guy Fieri Is Opening a Restaurant in Manhattan Again

Guy Fieri is reportedly opening an outpost of Chicken Guy!, his fast-casual chicken joint, at 136 W. 42nd Street, Between Sixth Avenue and Broadway.

The restaurant, in partnership with Planet Hollywood founder and film producer, Robert Earl, is part of several brands in the Mayor of Flavortown’s empire, with at least seven Chicken Guy! locations nationwide in areas like Miami and Nashville. The first Chicken Guy! opened in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, in 2018.

The website describes the concept as featuring “one-of-a-kind all-natural fresh chicken tenders, hand-pounded to maximize crunch and paired with a wide selection of delicious sauces. Brined in fresh lemon juice pickle brine and buttermilk, and infused with fresh herbs, these tenders deliver on flavor and texture.” Locations in Boston and the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota are listed as coming soon.

Though details on the forthcoming venture are scant, it’s clear the Food Network star can’t seem to get enough of Times Square despite shuttering his last restaurant there.

The forthcoming restaurant will be Fieri’s return to the area, after opening an outpost of Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar, which had a tumultuous five years in Manhattan and remains one of New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells’ most-referenced pans. Writing of the poultry at the restaurant: “Were you struck by how very far from awesome the Awesome Pretzel Chicken Tenders are? If you hadn’t come up with the recipe yourself, would you ever guess that the shiny tissue of breading that exudes grease onto the plate contains either pretzels or smoked almonds? Did you discern any buttermilk or brine in the white meat, or did you think it tasted like chewy air?”

In 2021, Fieri piloted a ghost kitchen in the neighborhood as well, called Flavortown Kitchen, located at 1540 Broadway, at the corner of West 45th Street and Seventh Avenue, a collaboration with the company Virtual Dining Concepts. Its website has since shut down.

When Chicken Guy! opens it will have to fight to be the chicken tender of choice in Times Square, with the newly-minted Raising Cane’s also nearby.

Eater has reached out to Guy Fieri’s team for more information.