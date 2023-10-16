Manhattan’s Oldest Museum Is Getting a New Restaurant

The owners of several popular wine bars are opening a new restaurant in Manhattan on October 25. The Oberon Group, behind Brooklyn bars June, Rhodora, Rucola, and Anaïs, have signed on as the new food and beverage operator at the New York Historical Society, the city’s oldest museum. For more than a decade, the museum was home to two restaurants from Stephen Starr: Storico, and the attached Parliament Espresso and Coffee Bar. They closed in July, after Constellation Culinary Group, which also runs restaurants in Carnegie Hall and the New York Botanical Garden, announced it was moving on from the museum. Replacing them is Clara, an 80-seat restaurant open for lunch and dinner, and Cafe 77, a coffee shop with pastries and snacks.

Ivan Ramen now serving ramen in Brooklyn

Ivan Ramen, the popular Lower East Side ramen shop, is now operating out of a shared kitchen in Brooklyn overseen by Doordash. The ramen restaurant is one of a half-dozen businesses operating out of the space, at 383 Bridge Street, near Willoughby Street, in Downtown Brooklyn. In addition to Ivan Ramen, locations of Baz Bagel and Partners Coffee are listed as “coming soon.” In 2014, after Ivan Ramen had been open for two years in Manhattan, Eater’s critic said the restaurant was so good it would make your “eyes explode.”

A hot Fort Greene restaurant is already expanding

Margot, a restaurant that opened in Fort Greene this spring, has already signed on a new spot. Heaven and Earth, a forthcoming wine bar from owners Halley Chambers and Kip Green, is targeting January 2024 at 290 Nassau Avenue, at Hausman Street. The new Greenpoint spot arrives on the heels of Margot naming a new head chef, following parting ways with Alexia Duchêne, a month into opening. The restaurant’s kitchen is now helmed by Frank Scarlota-Gurten, previously of Contra and Momofuku Ko. — Emma Orlow, reporter

A wine pop-up looks to open a permanent space

A wine pop-up is raising money ahead of opening a permanent space this fall. Black Cat Wines, a wine business born out of the pandemic, will be taking over Brooklyn Barrel, a wine shop along Fourth Avenue in Park Slope. For the next month, owners Katie Zanin and Rocky Owen are raising money to spruce up the space and fill their cellar. The shop’s mission is to amplify the voices of “women, people of color, and queers who have been out here for years making, selling, and drinking wine and spirits.”