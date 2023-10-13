A Flashy New Shuffleboard Bar Is Headed for Manhattan

Electric Shuffle, a London-based shuffleboard bar, touched down in Austin, Texas, last year. Now, New York is next. The new game bar — which promises a “high-tech” version of the game like “you’ve never seen before” — is aiming to open next spring in 10,000 square-foot space on the second floor of 44 W. 30th Street and Broadway, in Midtown. It’s the company’s third U.S. location and sixth worldwide.

Hell Gate is suing the mayor over activity at Zero Bond

Local publication Hell Gate announced this week that it’s suing Mayor Eric Adams over his failure to produce documents related to his activity at the exclusive, members-only club Zero Bond and his relationship with its owner Scott Sartiano. Zero Bond is one of the nightlife-loving mayor’s favorite spots to frequent. Sartiano also owns Sartiano’s, the new restaurant at the Mercer Hotel, which has already become a magnet for celebrities.

A Fujianese and Bengali dinner

Two pop-ups are fusing forces for a one-day-only museum highlighting Fujianese and Bengali culture with a dinner, gift shop, and gallery. The event is taking place on October 21; the gallery is donation-based, while tickets to the five-course, entirely halal meal, are online.

A modern Chinese restaurant is coming soon to LIC

Fer, a new Chinese restaurant, is opening in Long Island City soon. The owner’s relative runs Burp Bowl Cafe, in Manhattan’s Kips Bay. The menu — dishes include chicken gizzards, bitter melon, mapo tofu, and spicy chicken noodles — are family recipe adaptations from it. It’s located at 41-10 29th, at 41st Avenue, in Queens.

This board game cafe is unionizing

Employees of the Morningside Heights location of board game cafe Hex & Co., near Columbia University, are joining with the other locations of the business, demanding management recognize their newly-formed union. “For years, however, Hex & Co. staff has had to deal with low wages, poor staffing, and a demoralizing lack of upward mobility,” according to a petition reported by West Side Rag.