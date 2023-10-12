After Seven Years, the Bronx Night Market Is Closing Permanently

The Bronx Night Market, a food festival that’s been a staple of the local community, is hosting its last event after a seven-year run. October 28 will be the last night, not only for 2023 but permanently, according to a spokesperson. The decision to cease operations with Bronx Night Market stems from “concerns for the safety of its dedicated team and valued vendors, challenges in garnering substantial support from the community” in Fordham Plaza as well as difficulty securing funding, a press release states. Its loss will be felt locally: The night market has become a launching pad for local food businesses, including most recently for the new restaurant Patok by Rach, a lechon spot that hosted pop-ups at the market before opening a standalone space in Inwood. Marco Shalma started the festival in 2017 and continues to operate several others under his brand umbrella, including the Uptown Night Market and the Vegan Night Market.

The Pasta Louise team is opening a bar

Pasta Louise continues its Park Slope takeover with a third operation: Bar Louise. The team has signed on a space at Seventh Avenue, between Third and Fourth Streets, also in the neighborhood. Owner Allison Arevalo says they’re going for a “retro Americana feel” with cocktails and wines, as well as small plates like oysters, crostini, hot crab dip, and meatballs. “We’re going to have great happy hour deals and discounts for teachers and hospital workers (we’re located right next to Methodist Hospital),” according to Arevalo. Bar Louise is targeting a December opening. Pasta Louise opened in 2020, before expanding with a larger space down the street in 2021, flipping the original outpost into a provisions shop.

A dessert spot with an entirely Japanese sweet potato menu

Hello, Yam! is a new spot serving Japanese sweet potato-based desserts. It opened last week at 443 E. Ninth Street, near Avenue A, in the East Village. A menu lists Japanese sweet potatoes in several forms including as parfaits and baked with ice cream.

Battery Park City is looking for a new restaurant

The Battery Park City Authority is searching for a restaurant operator for the new Wagner Park Pavilion, according to a spokesperson. The bi-level restaurant is 5,300 square feet with views of the Statue of Liberty. The overhaul of the building is part of the larger $221 million investment made into the South Battery Park City Resiliency Project, rebuilding the site to be more flood-proof after Hurricane Sandy; as such, sustainability is a concern for the food business that’s selected. Interested parties can email RFEI@bpca.ny.gov; full specs of the space are included online.