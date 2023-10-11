Michelin Announces 11 More Restaurants Up for Awards in New York

The Michelin Guide announced on Wednesday the latest update to its New York dining guide.

Eleven restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and upstate New York were added: They include Agi’s Counter, a two-year-old Eastern European restaurant; Potluck Club, a popular Cantonese American restaurant on the Lower East Side; the new location of Superiority Burger; and Kingfisher, a restaurant in Prospect Lefferts Gardens that is closed “until further notice,” according to its website; Eater has reached out for an update. No restaurants in Queens, Staten Island, or the Bronx were included in the latest update.

The list of “recommended” restaurants is updated throughout the year: It’s one way to track where Michelin’s dining inspectors are eating out, although it doesn’t guarantee that a restaurant will be honored on award night. The most recent update was last month.

Michelin’s New York dining guide consists of more than 400 restaurants added in previous years, including 60 from January, May, and September. This year’s starred restaurants will be announced at a ceremony in Tribeca on November 7. Restaurants awarded Bib Gourmand status, a larger category of more affordable restaurants, will be announced on November 1, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

See the full list of new additions below:

Agi’s Counter

Apropos Restaurant at the Abbey Inn

Fasano

Kingfisher (temporarily closed)

Little Myanmar

Mischa

Monsieur Vo

Peppercorn Station

Potluck Club

Torrisi

Superiority Burger