The Secret Restaurant Where Snoop Dogg Played Is Now Open to the Public

One of the year’s biggest restaurant teases is open to the public. Jean’s, a “farm-to-table bistro,” opened on Friday from Max Chodorow, the son of restaurant mogul Jeffrey Chodorow, and Ashwin Deshmukh, a managing partner at Superiority Burger. Sound familiar? The owners have been hosting parties out of the space for months: during New York Fashion Week and on weekends this past year for those in the know. (The Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Snoop Dogg have already performed there.) Now open to the public, the restaurant has 110 seats. The menu riffs on bistro fare with produce sourced from a farm Chodorow owns in New Hope, Pennsylvania. There’s a burger with “fondue” cheese, miniature lobster rolls served with a shot of bisque, and a tuna steak au poivre. Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 11:30 p.m. No reservations.

A sandwich pop-up at the old Scarr’s Pizza

When Scarr’s Pizza turned into a sushi counter earlier this year, we wondered: What would happen to the area at the front, where the pizzeria used to sell its popular slices? The answer may change, but right now it’s sandwiches. Clubhouse Sandos and Suds is a new pop-up from Robert Sieber, who used to work in the kitchen at Montauk’s Surf Lodge resort. From Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., he sells sandwiches with gochujang brisket and roast chicken liver from the front of the shop. They cost $14 each.

A Bed-Stuy bar rebrands, angering locals

The owners of Fort Greene’s popular Brooklyn Public House expanded this summer, opening a second bar at 1048 Bedford Avenue, near Lafayette Avenue. The space closed after a month and has since rebranded as the Swan, a nod to the building’s previous tenant, the Black Swan. Fans of the original bar say the new owners are profiting off a popular neighborhood spot. Eater has contacted Brooklyn Public House for comment.

A new ghost kitchen on the Upper East Side

There’s a new ghost kitchen on the Upper East Side. Orbital Kitchens, a company that prepares and delivers food under several names from the same address, is opening at 1440 Third Avenue between East 81st and 82nd Streets, the website Upper East Site reports. The business sells food under 12 different names on delivery apps, including Little Mint Thai Kitchen, Hawaiian BBQ and Poke, Glazed Hen Korean Fried Chicken, and more. Orbital Kitchens has another location at 74 Fifth Avenue, near Union Square.