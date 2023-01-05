An All-You-Can-Eat Korean Barbecue Chain Open Until 4 A.M. Has Come For NYC

Gen Korean BBQ House, a Korean barbecue restaurant with 30 locations across California, Nevada, and Arizona, has appeared in Union Square. The full-service, all-you-can-eat menu (for around $30) is located at 150 E. 14th Street, near Third Avenue, formerly the longtime home of 5 Napkin Burger. It is the restaurant’s first East Coast expansion, and according to its website, it will remain open until 4 a.m. Eater has reached out to the team for more information.

An African Harlem cafe expands to Brooklyn

Ginjan Café is opening a second location in Bed-Stuy on Saturday, January 7 at 335 Nostrand Avenue, at Quincy Street. The first location debuted in Harlem back in 2019.

What’s happening with BLT Steak?

Last spring it was reported that the BLT restaurant group, which first debuted in New York back in 2004, had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Now the fate of its Midtown Manhattan flagship BLT Steak is in question: The restaurant’s location has been scrubbed from the website; however, OpenTable appears to still allow for bookings, at least through the end of the month.

A Downtown Brooklyn restaurant is fighting to stay open

Amarachi, a pan-African restaurant that’s held events for Eric Adams and remained in business since 2004, is fundraising to stay open in Brooklyn. Owner Joseph “Bub” Adewumi tells BK Reader he attributed recent financial difficulties to COVID-19, inflation, and several “high-interest” loans he took out in order to make the business survive. Adewumi has not been able to pay rent since September 2022, according to the publication, and is raising funds via GoFundMe.