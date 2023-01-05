A Prolific Restaurateur Branches Out to Indian Food Uptown — And More Openings

Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a kebab spot uptown, an Los Angeles restaurant import, seafood boutique now with sandwiches. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in January. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

January 5

Barclays Center: Vegan barbecue spot Pure Grit has set up shop at Barclays Center, a spokesperson for the business tells Eater. It’s the first expansion for the eight-month-old restaurant, which opened in the Flatiron District in May. The menu lists jackfruit nachos with cashew cheese and smoked Impossible brisket.

Bed-Stuy: Neighborhood seafood market Shipwreck Seafood Boutique is known for its reasonable prices and fried foods. In December, the shop expanded with a small takeout counter called the Wreck with lobster rolls, fried and fresh fish, po’boy sandwiches, and more. 627 Throop Avenue, between Fulton and Decatur streets

Bushwick: A new vegan snack shop Yough made its debut in December. 203 Knickerbocker Avenue, near Jefferson Street

Clinton Hill: Oh.Sweet.Mason, a baking business that started in 2015 and has been in search of a storefront ever since, is settling down in Clinton Hill. The bakery will now offer its cake jars and red velvet brownies from Bowl, a cafe specializing in all-day breakfast bowls and wraps. 66 Grand Avenue, near Fulton Street

Long Island City: Following the fast-casual Korean Little Banchan Shop in Long Island City, restaurateur Hooni Kim opened the attached Meju in December. The tasting menu counter, which doubles as a fermentation studio for Little Banchan, features a seven-course meal for $185 per person. Reservations can be made on Tock. 5-28 49th Avenue, near Fifth Street

Long Island City: Rokstar Chicken, a Korean fried chicken business that started in a Douglaston supermarket in 2021, opened a second location in a Food Bazaar Supermarket in December. The short menu lists boneless chicken, chicken sandwiches, wings, and sides like truffle fries. 4202 Northern Boulevard, inside the Food Bazaar supermarket

Midtown: Two Staten Island brothers and restaurateurs have teamed open to open their first joint venture, the Mediterranean White Olive. Greek and Turkish dishes like keftedes, baked shrimp with lemon potatoes, lamb chop, knafeh, and baklava ice cream, round out the menu, according to the New York Times. 39 W. 55th Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues

Noho: Gjelina, the Los Angeles restaurant lauded for its vegetable-centric menus, opens its Manhattan outpost this week. The 1,700-square-foot space is spread out over two levels, with bar seating, a larger back room, and tables throughout. The menu lists bottarga pizza, a charcuterie plate, and a drinks list heavy on natural wines. 45 Bond Street, between Bowery and Lafayette Street

Union Square: Gen Korean BBQ House, a national chain with more than 30 locations spread across California, Arizona, and Texas, has taken over a corner location that previously housed the neighborhood’s 5 Napkin Burger and next-door Taman Falafel. The restaurant stays open until 4 a.m. daily with an all-you-can-eat dinner special for around $30. 150 E. 14th Street, at Third Avenue

Union Square: The team behind Southeast Asian restaurants Wau and Singapura have opened Jelas, a new bar that claims to specialize in clarified cocktails. There are five cocktails to start, including riffs on the Singapore Sling and margarita made with ingredients that have been milk-wash clarified. The bar is standing room only, with space for 12 people. No reservations. 17 East 13th Street, between University Place and Fifth Avenue

Upper West Side: Kebab aur Sharab opened in December, also from prolific restaurateur Salil Mehta (Laut, Laut Singapura, Wau, among many others). Known for his Southeast Asian restaurants, he’s now turning his attention to Indian food, with dishes like purple sweet potato chaat, Kerala-style fish curry, a venison ghee roast, and kebabs like one with fried corn cakes, in a dining room outfitted with a peacock feather ceiling. 247 W. 72nd Street, near West End Avenue

West Village: L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, the acclaimed, century-old Naples pizzeria that appeared in Elizabeth Gilbert’s bestselling novel Eat Pray Love, opened in Manhattan on Christmas Eve. The menu lists pizzas, salads, and sandwiches, but Eater critic Robert Sietsema recommends sticking to the classic Margherita pie. 2 Bank Street, at Greenwich Avenue

Williamsburg: The second location of Queens party spot Sushi On Me is now up and running. There are more seats at the Williamsburg counter and the price point is higher — $129 in Brooklyn versus $89 in Queens — but count on unlimited sake and an unconventional omakase with Thai touches. 742 Driggs Avenue, near South Second Street