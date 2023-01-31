LA’s Popular Gjelina Restaurant Closes in Manhattan ‘Until Further Notice’ Due to a Fire

Gjelina, a popular restaurant in Los Angeles that opened an outpost in Noho at the start of the year, is closed “until further notice” after a fire broke out in the building on Monday afternoon. The New York City Fire Department responded to the fire at 11:28 a.m. By 1:36 p.m., the flames, located in the ductwork between the restaurant’s first and second floors, were considered “under control.” There was no visible damage at the front of the restaurant on Tuesday morning, but a summons notice had been affixed to the front door for a hearing at 8:30 a.m. on March 22, 2023. An employee at the restaurant declined to comment on the reason for the summons, adding that Gjelina would reopen “as soon as possible.”

Robert Sietsema contributed reporting.

Team behind Oiji Mi opens upscale omakase

Oiji Mi, a modern Korean restaurant that touched down in Flatiron last year, will open a small tasting counter at the back of the restaurant this evening. Called Bom, the space will be home to a separate menu consisting of around a dozen courses for $325 per person, before tax and tip, with seatings at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. each night. In a post on social media announcing the opening, the team says the menu will offer “a modern perspective on Korean traditional cuisine,” some of which will be prepared using tabletop grills.

A popular Connecticut bagel pop-up is coming to town

Pop-Up Bagels, a popular bagel business that’s based in Connecticut, but nonetheless won the hearts of judges at the Brooklyn BagelFest over the last two years, is opening a permanent shop in Greenwich Village. The restaurant is set to open at 177 Thompson Street, between Bleecker and West Houston streets, this spring as part of larger expansion plans for the brand. Owner Adam Goldberg started the business as a pandemic side project and has since raised millions of dollars in funding from celebrity investors like Patrick Schwarzenegger and Paul Rudd.

An Indonesian food festival returns to Queens this weekend

NY Indonesian Food Bazaar, a monthly food festival in Queens, will take over the St. James Episcopal Church at 8407 Broadway, at St. James Avenue, on February 4. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., small business owners and home cooks will sell satays and curries from stands inside the Elmhurst church. Payments by cash, Zelle, and Venmo are accepted.