 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LA’s Popular Gjelina Restaurant Closes in Manhattan ‘Until Further Notice’ Due to a Fire

Plus, a popular Connecticut bagel shop is opening a storefront in Greenwich Village — and more intel

by Luke Fortney
Customers stand out front of a restaurant in Manhattan, Gjelina, reading a sign that says “closed until further notice.”
Gjelina has temporarily closed following a fire at the restaurant on Monday afternoon.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Gjelina, a popular restaurant in Los Angeles that opened an outpost in Noho at the start of the year, is closed “until further notice” after a fire broke out in the building on Monday afternoon. The New York City Fire Department responded to the fire at 11:28 a.m. By 1:36 p.m., the flames, located in the ductwork between the restaurant’s first and second floors, were considered “under control.” There was no visible damage at the front of the restaurant on Tuesday morning, but a summons notice had been affixed to the front door for a hearing at 8:30 a.m. on March 22, 2023. An employee at the restaurant declined to comment on the reason for the summons, adding that Gjelina would reopen “as soon as possible.”

Robert Sietsema contributed reporting.

Team behind Oiji Mi opens upscale omakase

Oiji Mi, a modern Korean restaurant that touched down in Flatiron last year, will open a small tasting counter at the back of the restaurant this evening. Called Bom, the space will be home to a separate menu consisting of around a dozen courses for $325 per person, before tax and tip, with seatings at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. each night. In a post on social media announcing the opening, the team says the menu will offer “a modern perspective on Korean traditional cuisine,” some of which will be prepared using tabletop grills.

A popular Connecticut bagel pop-up is coming to town

Pop-Up Bagels, a popular bagel business that’s based in Connecticut, but nonetheless won the hearts of judges at the Brooklyn BagelFest over the last two years, is opening a permanent shop in Greenwich Village. The restaurant is set to open at 177 Thompson Street, between Bleecker and West Houston streets, this spring as part of larger expansion plans for the brand. Owner Adam Goldberg started the business as a pandemic side project and has since raised millions of dollars in funding from celebrity investors like Patrick Schwarzenegger and Paul Rudd.

An Indonesian food festival returns to Queens this weekend

NY Indonesian Food Bazaar, a monthly food festival in Queens, will take over the St. James Episcopal Church at 8407 Broadway, at St. James Avenue, on February 4. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., small business owners and home cooks will sell satays and curries from stands inside the Elmhurst church. Payments by cash, Zelle, and Venmo are accepted.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

A Manhattan Kolache Spot Shutters Following Wire Fraud Drama

By Luke Fortney

The Hottest Pop-Ups in NYC Right Now

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

Michelin Bib Dim Sum Go Go Is Opening in the East Village Soon

By Emma Orlow

A New Red-Sauce Joint Splatters Into Queens — And More Openings

By Emma Orlow and Eater Staff

Filed under:

Anna Delvey’s House-Arrest Dinner Parties Are Getting a TV Show

By Emma Orlow

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world